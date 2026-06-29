Ole Miss Football's Legendary Metcalf Family Gives Back to Lafayette County

On June 27, 2026, at DK Metcalf’s youth camp, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Oxford native DK Metcalf, alongside the Metcalf family and their nonprofit organization, the Seven Pillars Foundation, announced and established the “Met the Moment Scholarship” to support graduating seniors from both Oxford and Lafayette High Schools.

Each spring, the scholarship provides the two high schools with a combined $10,000, providing $5,000 to each. Each high school will award a one-time $5,000 award to one graduating senior.

Applications will open each year in coordination with the regular scholarship applications in each school.

What is The Scholarship?

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver D.K. Metcalf scores a touchdown during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

This merit-based scholarship will recognize students who demonstrate leadership, selflessness, and a commitment to serving others, while also considering financial needs. With this opportunity, two hardworking students will be able to continue their education at the next level.

“This is something my family has discussed for some time as a way to support young people in our community who are entering an exciting new chapter in their lives, but also might have a heavy financial burden,” stated Metcalf.

What this Means for the Community

Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

This scholarship reflected the values of the Metcalf family, headed by assistant offensive coordinator and former Rebel Terrence Metcalf and his wife, Tonya Metcalf. Their eldest son, DK, began his success at Oxford High School, where he brought the community’s youth together to give back.

While the Metcalf children might have attended Oxford Schools, that doesn’t change the way the snow-globe town of Oxford and Lafayette County showered him with love and praise throughout his life, especially in his professional career.

“We’re all family. My mom went to Lafayette, my cousins went to Lafayette. I just so happened to go to Oxford, my siblings and I, but we’re all a big family, big community, and we’re just trying to give back to support both sides. We may compete with each other, but at the end of the day, we are all family and friends, all chasing the same goals, trying to live a happy life,” said DK Metcalf.

Oxford High School principal, Dr. Dana Bullard, said Metcalf has served as an example in the community.

Oxford High School Principal, Dr. Dana Bullard following Metcalf family scholarship announcement. | Cecelia Caroline Dardea

“I’m not from Oxford. I moved here four years ago. The first year I was in the building, he came back and introduced himself to me personally and said, ‘I’m DK Metcalf. I graduated from here. We are glad to have you here, and I want to help our kids,’ and that’s been his attitude since then. He doesn’t just send a check, but this scholarship is huge, and he also does hands-on activities with them and cares about them personally,” said Bullard.

The Lafayette High School principal shares a similar excitement, saying, “Two kids are getting scholarships, which is going to be very helpful. It means a lot on that side, but also in DK’s giving back to the community; he has so many relationships here between Lafayette and Oxford. It’s just a wonderful thing for our community, especially for our kids at Lafayette.

Lafayette High School Principal, Eric Robertson following Metcalf family scholarship announcement. | Cecelia Caroline Dardeau

Additional application details, eligibility requirements, and selection criteria will be provided through each school’s scholarship process. The first-year recipients will be announced in the spring of 2027 by their respective schools.

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