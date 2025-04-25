Ole Miss Football Linked to Sought-After Ohio Offensive Lineman Transfer
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue their pursuit of the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program linked to multiple top targets.
After adding a handful of transfers during Week 1 of the window, Kiffin and Co. remain on the prowl for more targets to fill add to the roster.
Now, Ole Miss has been linked to talented Ohio offensive lineman Joseph Habinowski, according to a report from On3 Sports' Pete Nakos on Thursday.
The 6-foot-5, 317-pounder out of Hollywood (Fla.) has been tied to the Rebels, Duke, New Mexico State, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Alabama and James Madison, among others.
Habinowski is coming off of an impressive 2024 campaign with the Bobcats and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Kiffin and Co. remain in contact with multiple available prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to bolster the roster in 2025.
The targets include a coveted Houston safety after the staff traveled to the Lone Star State to check in on Thursday,
The New Target: Houston's AJ Haulcy
The defensive backfield remains a slot that the program will attack the Transfer Portal for.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Now, the Rebels have been linked to the No. 1 safety available in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Houston's AJ Haulcy.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
He's quickly emerged as one of the top prospects available with Ole Miss now set to battle against the Miami Hurricanes for his services.
According to multiple reports, Haulcy visited the Hurricanes on Wednesday for a visit to the Sunshine State.
Fast forward to Thursday and the Ole Miss Rebels staff took a trip to Houston to visit with Haulcy in person.
It's a significant development with Kiffin and Co. now looking to enter the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" with multiple potential suitors.
