Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines Listed as CBS Sports 'Best Bets' in Week 2
Lane Kiffin and the No. 20 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats as heavy favorites in Week 2 at Kroger Field.
After a lopsided 63-7 victory over Georgia State in Week 1, all eyes are on Kiffin and Co. as the program opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday afternoon.
"We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record.
"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."
Now, Ole Miss is set to take the field as near double-digit favorites with an opportunity to avenge last season's loss to Kentucky.
According to CBS Sports the Ole Miss Rebels are a "best bet" heading into Week 2. What makes the pick intriguing?
CBS Sports' Best Bets:
Ole Miss (-8.5) vs. Kentucky Wildcats
"Ole Miss won three straight in this head-to-head matchup, including a victory in Lexington, prior to last season, so they should be extra hungry after being stymied in the last meeting. Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons will be tested more heavily in Week 2 but should be confident after throwing for 341 yards with three touchdowns against Georgia State.
"The Wildcats had to rely on their run game in their Week 1 win since quarterback Zach Calzada threw for just 85 yards with no passing touchdowns and one interception, and the Rebels defense will pile on even more pressure. The SportsLine model projects Ole Miss will cover the spread in 60% of simulations."
Michigan Wolverines vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Over 45.5 Total Points
CBS Sports also broke down another critical matchup in Week 2 with the over in the Michigan-Oklahoma showdown over being favorable.
What did CBS Sports have to say?
"Both teams have new quarterbacks under center, and they balled out in Week 1. Freshman Bryce Underwood made his debut versus New Mexico, tossing 251 yards with one passing touchdown. Michigan recorded 452 total yards of offense and scored 34 points.
"John Mateer transferred over from Washington State and dominated in his Sooners' debut. Against Illinois State, Mateer went 30-of-37 for 392 yards and three touchdowns. The offense had 495 total yards and poured in 35 points. The model is projecting 48 total points and has the over cashing in more than 50% of simulations."
