Ole Miss Football Officially Hires Impressive Assistant to Pete Golding's Staff

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have officially hired Micheal Spurlock as an offensive assistant on the staff in Oxford, the university revealed on Sunday afternoon.

Spurlock, who played his collegiate ball with the Rebels, spent time in the National Football League before his coaching career began at Philadelphia High School in the Magnolia State.

From there, the fast-rising assistant coach has had stints with the Dallas Cowboys, UTSA Roadrunners, Southeastern Louisiana Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, Green Bay Packers, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Now, the well-traveled assistant is back in Oxford for another stint on the Ole Miss staff after Golding and Co. made the move where he will work with the wide receivers.

The Southern Miss Bio:

Micheal Spurlock is in his first season at Southern Miss after spending the last season at WKU as receivers coach.

In his one season with the Hilltoppers, he mentored first-team CUSA selection Malachi Corley, who registered 75 completions for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns. His touchdown reception numbers ranked atop the league, and he finished No. 11 in the country in that category. Spurlock also had two receivers in the Top 100 nationally in receptions.

Spurlock, who will coach the running backs, joined the Hilltoppers after serving the 2022 season as a special teams assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to his coaching career, Spurlock played in the National Football League from 2006-14, with career stops that included the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Dec 22, 2013; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys kick returner Micheal Spurlock (15) avoids the tackle by Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul (84) during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

At wide receiver and specializing as a punt and kickoff returner, Spurlock became the first player in Buccaneers’ history to return a kickoff for a touchdown, and later become the only player in Chargers history to return both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown in the same season.

After his playing career concluded in 2014, Spurlock began his coaching career at Philadelphia (Miss.) High School before joining the junior college ranks and Coahoma Community College as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

In 2016, Spurlock returned to the NFL for one season to coach special teams and defensive backs with the Cowboys. In 2017, Spurlock returned to college coaching when he joined UTSA’s staff as a special teams quality control coach and linebacker assistant.

Southeastern Louisiana then hired him to coach the team’s wide receivers and serve as special teams coordinator.

With the Lions, Spurlock mentored Juwan Petit-Frere, who became an All-American all-purpose player as both a receiver and kick returner.

Before joining the Packers ahead of the 2022 campaign, Spurlock returned to Ole Miss for two years. At Ole Miss, he served as a senior analyst for two seasons while helping the Rebels earn a berth in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Spurlock played collegiately at Ole Miss and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2005, while later earning a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2015.

