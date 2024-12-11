Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal: Could Lane Kiffin Target These Players?
The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to make some major moves in the transfer portal this offseason to fill some holes on their roster left by departing talent. If coach Lane Kiffin's recent history is any indication, they will probably succeed in that goal.
There are already tons of players around the country who have entered the portal during this early window, and there are some strong targets at certain positions of need for Ole Miss. With this in mind, here are some names that Kiffin & Co. could target at these spots in the days ahead.
Running Back
Ahmad Hardy -- Louisiana-Monroe
This one makes sense for a variety of reasons, and reports have indicated that Hardy is planning to visit Ole Miss during this cycle. Not only is this back a Mississippi native, but he would provide a spark to a position group that struggled at times during the 2024 season.
In his freshman campaign at ULM, Hardy rushed for 1,351 yards on 237 carries and 13 touchdowns. He also added eight receptions for 72 yards in his 12 games played, and one catch alone went for 53 yards.
Wide Receiver
Barion Brown -- Kentucky
Ole Miss was tabbed as a "program to watch" for Brown once he entered the portal, and although it seems that LSU has a leg up in that race, this wideout could still help alleviate some of the loss felt by some major Rebels production departing the program this offseason.
Brown finished his Wildcat career with 122 receptions for 1,528 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also set a school and SEC record with five career kickoff return touchdowns, including three in 2023.
Eric Singleton Jr. -- Georgia Tech
According to ESPN, Singleton is set to visit Ole Miss this week, and he was a big part of the Yellow Jackets' offense during his time in Atlanta. Over the last two years, he accumulated a combined 1,468 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also posted one rushing touchdown in the 2024 season.
Tight End
Luke Hasz -- Arkansas
Hasz is also reportedly set to visit Ole Miss this week, and his presence would help alleviate the loss felt by Caden Prieskorn's departure from the Rebels tight end room. Hasz has spent two seasons with the Razorbacks where he has hauled in a combined 577 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Defensive Back
Jaylon Braxton -- Arkansas
247Sports initially reported Braxton's intention to visit Ole Miss this week, and he later confirmed that report with Ole Miss On SI. Although his production has been limited at Arkansas due to injury (two games in 2024), during nine games played in the 2023 season, Braxton registered 20 tackles (11 solo) and one interception.
His presence in the Ole Miss defensive backfield would be a welcome addition, should he elect to transfer to Oxford, especially with cornerback Trey Amos departing for the NFL Draft.
Defensive Line/Linebacker
Jaheim Oatis -- Alabama
This is another one that would seemingly make sense for both parties, although Oatis was recently predicted to commit to Colorado out of the portal. Oatis was recruited to Alabama by current Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding, and the Mississippi native measures in at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds.
Princewill Umanmielen -- Nebraska
The younger brother of current Ole Miss edge rusher Princely, Princewill is reportedly set to visit Ole Miss this week. The younger Umanmielen doesn't yet have the same numbers as his older brother, but the name itself along with his skillset should give Rebel fans some hope in his abilities.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen has registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks off the edge.
Keanu Koht -- Alabama
This is an Alabama target who was tied to Ole Miss before the portal officially opened. It was reported at the time that Koht was planning to take visits to both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt once the window opened.
While with the Tide in Tuscaloosa, Koht has played in 12 games at linebacker over two seasons while registering a total of nine tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Offensive Line
Patrick Kutas -- Arkansas
If Ole Miss is going to eye multiple targets from the Hogs, why not go after Kutas? His 6-foot-5, 313-pound frame would add nicely to a unit that struggled with run blocking at times in 2024.
Kutas was out with an injury for much of this season, but he returned and played four games for the Hogs in 2024, just enough to preserve his redshirt status for the year.