Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Tre Harris Selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris has come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft after being selected No. 55 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.
Now, all eyes are on Harris' next chapter after handling business with the Rebels during his time in Oxford.
Harris was an Ole Miss Rebel for two seasons and in that time he made himself the undisputed wide receiver one after racking up 2,015 receiving yards on 114 receptions while accumulating 15 touchdowns during his time in Oxford.
A majority of his stats came in 2024 where, despite injuries and limited playing time, Harris racked up 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns in just 8 games.
He had two games of which were not completed due to injury and multiple others not completed as the Rebels rested their starters.
Harris' explosive ability and why he is so highly thought of in the 2025 draft had multiple organizations salivating at the potential he attains as a franchise altering selection at the wide receiver position.
Harris is very similar to another former Rebel, AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both are now second round selections out of Ole Miss at the wide receiver position, but what sticks out the most is that Harris and Brown are both big, explosive receivers that have elite hands.
Harris is currently listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and Brown is 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.
Harris spent his first three years of college ball at Louisiana Tech (redshirted during his freshman campaign) where he shined just as he did in Oxford.
In his career with the Bulldogs, Harris compiled 106 receptions for 1,517 yards and brought in 14 career touchdowns at Louisiana Tech.
Harris will now be without Jaxson Dart once again and will now be receiving passes from a different signal-caller as he enters the next stage of his career.
Harris will now look to carry his momentum from his stint in Oxford with all eyes on the talented pass catcher in his next chapter.
