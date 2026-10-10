No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Live Game Updates and Box Score

Coming off the bye week, Ole Miss will look to make a statement in SEC play with Kewan Lacy back on the field. The Rebels travel to Nashville this afternoon to face Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium, looking to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Vanderbilt expects quarterback Jared Curtis to return today as the Commodores look for their first SEC win. Coming off back-to-back road losses, Vanderbilt will look to bounce back and extend its ten game home winning streak at FirstBank Stadium.

The bye week gave Golding and his staff time to regroup after a tough loss to Florida. It also allowed star running back Kewan Lacy, who had been absent with a right shoulder injury, time to prepare for his return.

Vanderbilt has struggled offensively, especially with Berlowitz at quarterback. This matchup gives Golding's defense a chance to address the issues that plagued them against Florida, though Curtis' return could turn this game into a battle if the defense looks like they did two weeks ago.

Florida rushed for over 300 yards at six yards per carry and held the ball nearly 15 minutes longer than Ole Miss. Golding's defense needs to improve against the run and become a top-tier SEC unit if the Rebels want to compete for a playoff spot.

SEC play is never easy, but this is about as easy as it will get for the rest of the season, making this one of the defense's best chances to bounce back. The Rebels need to prove they can clean up their mistakes and play up to their potential.

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Score Ole Miss 7 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter

After a short completion from Trinidad to Odom the Rebels stalled out and punted on 4th and 1.

change of possession

Vanderbilt started the drive with a run stopped at the line of scrimmage by Franklin and Echoles. Then after a short completion from Curtis the Commodores punted the ball back to the Rebels on a three and out.

change of possession

Ole Miss opened the drive with two quick first down connections from Chambliss to Fields and Alexander. Then after a first down run by Lacy a pass interference set up Ole Miss on the 10 yard line. Trinidad Chambliss then took it in for a 10 yard rushing touchdown.

change of possession

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