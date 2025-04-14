The Buzz: Ole Miss Football's Walter Nolen Receiving Praise Ahead of NFL Draft
Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen has been one of the most talked about defenders in this year's NFL Draft, and for good reason.
Some mock drafts have Nolen being selected as high as No. 16 overall, while the majority have him being taken in the 20th-22nd overall range.
Regardless of the selection spot, Nolen's stock has drastically increased from a mid-second round selection to jumping a full round earlier.
The junior from Powell (Tenn.) is coming off his best statistical season yet, recording 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 passes defended.
While his sack numbers may seem low, Nolen has wreaked havoc inside while facing double teams on multiple occasions in the Southeastern Conference.
Despite this, Nolen was tied for second in sacks for the Rebels this past season, a defensive unit that lead the country in the category.
Nolen ate up space on Ole Miss' defensive line, and was a great defender against the run.
Along with his production and physicality, Nolen weighs in at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, making him one of the biggest defensive tackles in this years draft.
All of these factors have led to Nolen's rapid draft stock rise, combined with a flurry of media coverage coming the juniors way in the lead up to the draft.
There's little doubt that the coverage is warranted, the only question is where exactly Nolen will land.
Multiple teams have expressed interest in Nolen, with the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers, and Cincinnati Bengals, along with many others.
Whichever team ends up selecting Nolen will be getting a star in the making, and immediate support for their run defense.
