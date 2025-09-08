The Early Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 SEC Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – It's right back to the SEC grind for No. 13 Ole Miss football. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels won the first game of the conference season, 30-23, last Saturday against Kentucky, and now they return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to host Arkansas for their SEC home opener.
Arkansas is also out to a 2-0 start with wins over Arkansas State and Alabama A&M, and the Razorbacks will now have their first taste of conference action.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Date: Saturday, September 13
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
2024 Arkansas Razorbacks Rewind
Arkansas finished 7-6 in 2024, including a 3-5 record in SEC play.
The Razorbacks picked up conference wins over Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State, falling to Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas and Missouri, as well as a non-conference loss to Oklahoma State.
Sam Pittman's squad finished it off with a 39-26 win in the Liberty Bowl over Texas Tech.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Austin Simmons – Austin Simmons made a couple of early miscues in his SEC debut at Kentucky. Will he look more comfortable early at home against the Hogs?
Suntarine Perkins – Suntarine Perkins is yet to record a sack after leading Ole Miss with 10.5 last year, and he'll be key in keeping an eye on Arkansas quarterback Taylen rushing threat.
Cayden Lee – One of Cayden Lee's two 100-yard games last season came against Arkansas, where he notched 127 on five catches. The electric Rebel receiver is yet to break out in 2025. Is this the week?
Three Players to Watch: Arkansas
Taylen Green – The Arkansas quarterback is off to a strong start with 753 total yards and 11 total touchdowns with two interceptions through two games. Green left last year's meeting with Ole Miss with an injury—will he be more of a factor healthy?
Xavian Sorey – Xavian Sorey led Arkansas with 13 tackles, including two for a loss in last year's game against Ole Miss. He's stuffing the stat sheet again so far this year with a team-best 16 tackles, including two for a loss, a shared sack, an interception, two QB hurries and a forced fumble. Can he disrupt the Ole Miss offense?
Mike Washington – Mike Washington, along with Green, form a formidable ground presence for Arkansas. Washington is averaging 10.8 yards per carry through two games and will challenge the Rebel rush defense.
