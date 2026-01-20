Three Biggest Transfer Portal Losses for Ole Miss Football Following Chaotic Window
In this story:
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program assembling the No. 2 rated class in America after adding over two dozen newcomers to the 2026 roster.
Once the offseason kicked in, the coaching staff in Oxford immediately hit the ground running in pursuit of the top talent available in the market with Golding and Co. firing on all cylinders.
Ole Miss has now inked five Top-100 players in the Transfer Portal with multiple immediate impact players making their way to the Magnolia State in 2026.
But the program has also seen several productive players from the 2025 roster make the move to hit the Transfer Portal. Which "losses" are the most impactful for the Rebels?
No. 1: WR Cayden Lee
Lee has served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.
From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.
No. 2: LB TJ Dottery
The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has served as the "quarterback of the defense" across the last two seasons on the field after taking on an expanded role - calling the plays while wearing the orange sticker on his helmet in 2025.
The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign for the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.
Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.
No. 3: EDGE Da'Shawn Womack
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder logged 27 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in his lone season under Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025.
Across Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run, Womack recorded seven total tackles as a critical component along the defensive line.
While with the LSU Tigers across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Womack tallied a total of 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four pass deflections across his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
The Transfer Departures [17]:
RB Domonique Thomas
QB Austin Simmons
OL PJ Wilkins
WR Winston Watkins, Jr.
LB Jaden Yates
CB Ricky Fletcher
CB Chris Graves
CB Ethan Fields
OL Jude Foster
EDGE Corey Amos
S TJ Banks
OL Devin Harper
DL Jeffery Rush
LB TJ Dottery
EDGE Da'Shawn Womack
WR Cayden Lee
K Mike Baker
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul
Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20