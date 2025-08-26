Three Bold Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State in Week 1 Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night in Oxford for a Week 1 clash against the Georgia State Panthers.
In what will be redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons' debut as the starter for Kiffin's program, all eyes will be on the redesigned roster surrounding him.
Simmons will be accompanied by a myriad of new weapons on offense with Saturday night presenting an opportunity to get comfortable in the system.
With the Rebels returning to action, what can we expect from Ole Miss in Week 1 against Georgia State?
Three Bold Predictions: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: Austin Simmons Accumulates 350+ Yards
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons will make his debut as the starter in Oxford on Saturday night with the redshirt-sophomore looking to set the tone.
The Rebels have an opportunity against Georgia State to allow Simmons to get comfortable in the system against an inferior opponent with the program favored by 35+ points.
Ole Miss added multiple pass catchers via the Transfer Portal including De'Zhaun Stribling [Oklahoma State], Caleb Odom [Alabama], Harrison Wallace III [Penn State] and Deuce Alexander [Wake Forest].
With multiple weapons added and the Rebels facing an inferior opponent, it sets the stage for Simmons to get comfortable early and make his presence felt.
The Bold Prediction: Simmons tosses for over 350 yards and four touchdowns.
No. 2: Defense Causes Three Turnovers
Under defensive coordinator Pete Golding, the Ole Miss defense has steadily improved, and after retooling his unit this offseason, all eyes are on the step forward they take once again.
Ole Miss added multiple proven transfers via the NCAA Transfer Portal including DE DaShawn Womack [LSU], S Sage Ryan [LSU}, DL Princewill Umanmielen [Nebraska], and CB Antonio Kite [Auburn], among others.
Now, with a chance to get comfortable in Week 1, the newcomers will look to wreak havoc and force turnovers with an opportunity to get started on the right track.
The Bold Prediction: Ole Miss causes three-plus turnovers on Saturday night in Oxford.
No. 3: Princewill Umanmielen Logs Pair of Sacks
This one may not necessarily be "bold" given Umanmielen is coming in with high expectations and will certainly be a focal point defensively, but with 1.5 career sacks, he'd make a statement instantly.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Nebraska transfer will look to help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother [Princely Umanmielen] to the professional ranks this offseason.
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Umanmielen said this offseason. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the a**."
The Bold Prediction: Umanmielen logs two sacks in Week 1.
