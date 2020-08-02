The Grove Report
Week in Review: Everything You Missed at Ole Miss This Past Week

Nate Gabler

It's Sunday and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten to do.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

After a few weeks of uncertainty and negativity, we started to get some answers as July closed. We're starting to get a look at what the football season might look like and Lane Kiffin has finally started getting some results in the recruiting realm.

Below you will find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report:

Monday:

DK Metcalf One of Four Rookies to Crack NFL Top 100 List

Tuesday:

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity. What Will Be Allowed?

SEC Roundtable: Predicting the Conference's Breakout Players

Wednesday:

NCAA to Allow Players to Wear Patch in Support of Social Justice Causes

Ole Miss Football SP+ History Paints a Tragically Beautiful Image of Life as an Ole Miss Fan

Thursday:

SEC Approves 10-Game, Conference-Only Slate

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Predicting Breakout Players, Plus Bubble vs. Non-Bubble Returns of Sports 

Friday:

Ole Miss Lands Three-Star Pass Rusher JJ Hawkins

Ole Miss Lands Four-Star Safety Dink Jackson

Saturday:

Highlights and Evaluation: Ole Miss Commit Dink Jackson

MoMo Sanogo Pushing Back Against the SEC's Return to Play Protocols

Sunday:

July Recruiting Wrap: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

July Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

A look at where the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021 stands as August gets under way.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanogo Pushing Back Against SEC Return to Play Protocols

Before the SEC approved their 10-game, conference-only schedule on Thursday, players from around the SEC met privately to discuss the risks. One of the loudest voices on the call was Ole Miss junior MoMo Sanogo.

Nate Gabler

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Evaluation: Ole Miss Football Commit Dink Jackson

Ole Miss football's newest commitment fo the 2021 recruiting class comes in the form of Dink Jackson, a versatile defender out of Florida. What does he bring to the table?

Nate Gabler

OMDad13

Pac12 players threatening holdout

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Secures Commitment From Key Target, Four-star Dink Jackson

Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and Four-star rated safety Dink Jackson committed to Ole Miss on Friday evening.

Nate Gabler

John Garcia Jr.

Three-star Defensive End Jibran Hawkins Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss just landed their first defensive lineman of the 2021 recruiting class, three-star defensive end Jibran Hawkins.

Nate Gabler

Former Rebel Player and Administrator Reed Davis Passes Away at 78

Curtis Reed Davis, 78, a three-year letterwinner and former athletics administrator for Ole Miss, passed away Tuesday at his home in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Breakout Players and Bubble vs. Non-Bubble Sports Returns

This week in our fourth episode, Joel and Nate discuss Ole Miss and Mississippi State breakout players, a potential 10 game schedule for the SEC and more specific updates from Starkville and Oxford.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: SEC Presidents Approve 10-Game, Conference-Only Slate, Set Dates for Kickoff

The SEC is playing football. And they're only going to be playing within their realm.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss in Top-4 For SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley

One of the best players in Mississippi might be headed to Ole Miss. Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and three-star cornerback Justin Walley announced his top-4 school candidates on Thursday afternoon.

Nate Gabler