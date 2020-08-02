Week in Review: Everything You Missed at Ole Miss This Past Week

It's Sunday and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten to do.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

After a few weeks of uncertainty and negativity, we started to get some answers as July closed. We're starting to get a look at what the football season might look like and Lane Kiffin has finally started getting some results in the recruiting realm.

Below you will find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report:

Monday:

DK Metcalf One of Four Rookies to Crack NFL Top 100 List

Tuesday:

Tate Reeves: No College Football With 100-percent Fan Capacity. What Will Be Allowed?

SEC Roundtable: Predicting the Conference's Breakout Players

Wednesday:

NCAA to Allow Players to Wear Patch in Support of Social Justice Causes

Ole Miss Football SP+ History Paints a Tragically Beautiful Image of Life as an Ole Miss Fan

Thursday:

SEC Approves 10-Game, Conference-Only Slate

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Predicting Breakout Players, Plus Bubble vs. Non-Bubble Returns of Sports

Friday:

Ole Miss Lands Three-Star Pass Rusher JJ Hawkins

Ole Miss Lands Four-Star Safety Dink Jackson

Saturday:

Highlights and Evaluation: Ole Miss Commit Dink Jackson

MoMo Sanogo Pushing Back Against the SEC's Return to Play Protocols

Sunday:

July Recruiting Wrap: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.