Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Nate Gabler

It's Sunday and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten to do.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

Unfortunately, there wasn't a lot of great news out of Oxford this week. If anything, the last few days have been quite the opposite, as you will see on the Saturday story below. Regardless, below you will find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report.

Monday:

State of Mississippi Executive Order Limits Stadium Capacity

Lakia Henry named to Butkus Award watch list

Tuesday:

SI Publishers Pick SEC Awards, Top-10 Players in the Conference

Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21

Ole Miss Football Great Stan Hindman Passes Away

Wednesday:

Kicker Wars: Ole Miss Swaps Commitments From 5-star Kickers

Greg Sankey: Next Week is an Important Milestone

New Beginnings: Ole Miss Lands Dionte Marks, WR Transfer From UF

Thursday:

Ole Miss Among Top-5 For Alabama Defensive Lineman Demarcus Smith

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy Tabbed to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Friday:

Five Former Rebels on Opening Day Rosters, More on 60-Man Rosters

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

Saturday: 

Ole Miss Football Suspends Sam Williams Amid Sexual Battery Charges

