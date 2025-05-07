What the Oddsmakers Say: Ole Miss Football's Win Total Projections for 2025 Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will showcase a new-look roster in 2025 with the program adding double-digit newcomers this offseason in Oxford.
It was clear the Rebels were set to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to stack talent to the reconstructed roster heading into the fall.
Now, Kiffin and Co. have done just that with multiple fresh faces making their way to the Magnolia State this offseason.
But the program will also have returning pieces in Oxford; namely redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons.
The talented signal-caller has patiently waited behind 2025 NFL Draft selection Jaxson Dart with the program now in his hands for the upcoming season.
"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players," Lane Kiffin said during spring camp. "He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."
Kiffin has praised his young signal-caller, but Simmons' teammates have also provided rave reviews.
"I've seen Austin really step up. Just being a leader he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers and always wanting to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback," senior running back Domonique Thomas told 247Sports.
Simmons is the clearcut QB1 in Oxford, a time consuming task, but one that he's prepared for throughout his time with Ole Miss.
"Things are more time consuming. You have more responsibilities outside the facility… I really want to prioritize the reason why I came here, and that's to be a great football player and win a national championship," Simmons said during Spring camp.
"I'll do whatever it takes to reach those goals, trying to minimize distractions outside the facility."
The Rebels will go as far as Simmons takes them this season. It's a new-look squad, but oddsmakers believe the program can remain afloat in 2025.
FanDuel Sportsbook revealed the updated win total projections for the 2025 season. Where did the Rebels land?
The Southeastern Conference Win Totals Revealed: FanDuel Edition
Georgia: 9.5
Texas: 9.5
Tennessee: 9.5
Alabama: 9.5
Ole Miss: 8.5
LSU: 8.5
Florida: 6.5
It's Simmons' time to shine in Oxford with the oddsmakers believing the team can make a move in 2025 with multiple weapons surrounding the new signal-caller for the Rebels.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
