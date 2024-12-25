Where Have Departing Ole Miss Football Transfers Committed This Month?
The Ole Miss Rebels have made plenty of moves in the transfer portal this month, but as is always the case in the transfer market, players are also departing the program in search of greener pastures.
Some of these names played a large role for the Rebels in 2024, but others are looking for opportunities that will present more playing time. There are also some former Ole Miss players who have still not announced their new college destination, but for those who have, let's take a look at where they will suit up in the 2025 campaign.
OL Micah Pettus -- Florida State
Pettus is probably the biggest name for the Rebels who entered the portal this month, and he is heading down to Tallahassee to suit up for the Seminoles of Florida State after being a starting offensive lineman for Ole Miss. He announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 16.
OL Kavion Broussard -- Arkansas
Broussard measures in at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, and he was originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes in August of 2023 before flipping his commitment to Ole Miss on Dec. 16 of the same year. He is now heading to Fayetteville to suit up for the Hogs, a program that has seen numerous of its own portal players join the Rebels this month.
OL Preston Cushman -- UCF
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman has seen limited action during his time as a Rebel, including two games during his freshman season (2022) and four games as a redshirt freshman last season. He is now planning to suit up for the UCF Knights in 2025 and could very well see more opportunities on the playing field next season than he saw in Oxford.
RB Rashad Amos -- Memphis
Amos was a commitment to the Rebels out of the transfer portal last offseason, but he saw very limited action in a struggling running back room in 2024. He tallied 75 yards on nine carries, the bulk of which came on one play in a 42-yard scamper against Middle Tennessee. He is now making the short trip up I-55 to play for the Memphis Tigers in another year of collegiate eligibility.
SAF Key Lawrence -- UCLA
It was reported in October that Lawrence would be taking a redshirt year, and he was removed from Ole Miss' official roster that same day. He transferred in from Oklahoma last offseason, and he previously joined the Sooners after suiting up for Tennessee. Now, he heads across the country to play for the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten.
QB Walker Howard -- Louisiana
It appeared that Howard lost the backup (and heir apparent) quarterback role to Austin Simmons this year, and he hit the transfer portal again as a result. It didn't take long before he announced he was transferring back home to Lafayette, Louisiana, to play for the Ragin' Cajuns. Howard previously played for LSU, so his SEC-level talent could be a problem for opposing teams in the Sun Belt.