Ole Miss Track and Field Concludes 2025 Season at NCAA Outdoor Championships
EUGENE, Ore. – Ole Miss women's track & field wrapped up their 2025 collegiate season with an All-American award on Day Two of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Oregon's Hayward Field this week.
Sophomore Akaoma Odeluga earned her second career All-America nod on Thursday night, finishing 12th overall in the women's shot put final for Second-Team All-America status.
Odeluga wraps a superb sophomore campaign that saw her become one of two in collegiate history at 62 feet in the shot put and 210 feet in the hammer, and she is looking to book a return trip to the U.S. final in the shot put later this summer.
Fellow sophomore Skylar Soli competed in the women's hammer final earlier, but was unable to register a legal mark.
Soli was the SEC silver medalist indoors in the weight throw this season, and outdoors she moved up to sixth in Ole Miss history in the hammer at her career-best 64.39m/211-3.
Day Two Second-Team All-Americans
Akaoma Odeluga – Women's Shot Put, 12th Place
Day One First-Team All-Americans
Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan – Men's Shot Put, 3rd Place
Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan – Men's Hammer, 3rd Place
Day One Second-Team All-Americans
Jake Dalton – Men's Hammer, 12th Place
Bryson Smith – Men's Hammer, 13th Place
John Kendricks – Men's Pole Vault, T-13th Place
Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – Men's 4x100-Meter Relay, 15th Place
Joseph Michel – Men's 4x100-Meter Relay, 15th Place
Wesley Todd – Men's 4x100-Meter Relay, 15th Place
Jordan Urrutia – Men's 4x100-Meter Relay, 15th Place
Day One Honorable Mention All-Americans
Logan Kelley – Men's Pole Vault, 17th Place
Mason Hickel – Men's Hammer, 22nd Place
REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION
Women's Shot Put – Final
12. Akaoma Odeluga – 17.14m/56-02.75 – Second-Team All-American
Women's Hammer – Final
FOUL Skylar Soli
-----
REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION
Men's 4x100-Meter Relay – Semifinals
15. Atkinstall-Daley, Urrutia, Todd, Michel – 39.29 – Second-Team All-Americans
Men's Pole Vault – Final
T13. John Kendricks – 5.33m/17-05.75 – Second-Team All-American
17. Logan Kelley – 5.33m/17-05.75 – Honorable Mention All-American – Ties PR, No. 7 Ole Miss History Outdoors
Men's Shot Put – Final
3. Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan – 20.41m/66-11.50 – First-Team All-American
Men's Hammer – Final
3. Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan – 76.78m/251-11 – First-Team All-American – PR, School Record, No. 3 SEC History, No. 4 American Collegiate History No. 16 Collegiate History – 2025 World No. 23, U.S. No. 5
12. Jake Dalton – 67.79m/222-5 – Second-Team All-American
13. Bryson Smith – 67.79m/222-5 – Second-Team All-American
22. Mason Hickel – 63.71m/209-0 – Honorable Mention All-American
