Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers Linebacker Target Officially Visiting Ole Miss
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis will make his way to Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Following a dominant junior season, the talented defender has reeled in double-digit scholarship offers with Ole Miss joining the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, among others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Crimson Tide and Tigers as he begins evaluating his contenders.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder boasts an impressive offer list, but according to Rivals, it's Ole Miss and Alabama that are making an impact this offseason.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
The coveted linebacker officially visited the Auburn Tigers last weekend and he'll also check in with the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 20 to round out his summer trips.
But the Ole Miss Rebels have landed an official visit in between with Davis where he'll be in Oxford this weekend to soak in the scenes of Oxford.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis is a Top-250 prospect in America and a Top-20 linebacker with a myriad of programs heavily invested in the talented defender.
He's down to five schools heading into the summer months with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Now, it'll be Kiffin and the Rebels getting a crack at Davis this weekend in the Magnolia Stay where he'll be in for a multi-day stay.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.