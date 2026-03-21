Dynamic EDGE Raves About Ole Miss Football Visit Amid Ohio State Buckeyes Pursuit

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop made his way to Oxford on Friday for an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff intensifies its pursuit.

Nguetsop checks in as a Top-25 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders climbing up the list as he begins setting both official and unofficial trips this offseason following a standout performance at the Navy All-American Bowl in January.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder has seen the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others, dish out offers amid a meteoric rise for the impressive defender.

In what has become a unique journey for Nguetsop, the fast-rising prospect was born in Germany prior to making the move to the United States last year to further his football career.

Courtesy of Marvin Nguetsop via X.

Now, he's seen the top schools in America enter the race for his commitment as he travels the country this offseason after earning a myraid of scholarships

Nguetsop has checked in with the following schools in March:

- Kentucky Wildcats: March 13

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 14

- Michigan Wolverines: March 16

- Michigan State Spartans: March 17

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 18

- Georgia Bulldog: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

Ole Miss received a visit on Friday with Nguetsop making his way to Oxford to check-in with the Rebels staff where he raved about his time in the Magnolia State:

Had a good visit at ole miss can’t wait to be back!!! pic.twitter.com/FhJYsvxY8s — Marvin Nguetsop 4⭐️ (@Marvin_Nguetsop) March 20, 2026

The coveted defender also visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday and will make his way to Athens on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

It's a busy spring stretch for the dynamic defender with the Ole Miss Rebels getting him town this week on a pivotal visit.

Ole Miss has piqued his interest with the coaching staff also setting an official visit with the Nguetsop where he will be in Oxford later in the summer for the weekend of June 19-21 on a multi-day stay.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes will be on the Ole Miss Rebels looking to secure a commitment from the talented Connecticut prospect, but there will be a myriad of schools in the fight for his services amid massive offseason stretch.

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