Former Coveted Ole Miss Football Commit Reveals Pledge to Big Ten Program
Niceville (Fla.) three-star wide receiver Zion Legree recently backed off of a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after reopening his recruitment on June 1.
Legree, one of the top athletes in the Sunshine State, holds offers from the likes of the hometown Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a two-way athlete on the prep scene where he's emerged as a prospect garnering significant SEC interest.
Prior to committing to the Rebels, Legree announced a Top-8 consisting of Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Illinois, Washington, Florida and Mississippi State.
But multiple potential suitors came swinging for the fences once he reopened his recruitment earlier this month.
That includes the Wisconsin Badgers with the program turning up the heat for the Florida athlete.
Now, the former Ole Miss Rebels pledge has revealed his new commitment after going public with a decision on Sunday.
Legree is heading to Madison (Wisc.) after making the move to join Wisconsin's 2026 Recruiting Class just two weeks after decommitting from the Rebels.
For Ole Miss, the program currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class with over a handful of commitments to this point.
The Commitment to Know: QB Rees Wise
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in April after going public with a decision.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Texas native comes in as a Top-50 signal-caller in America with Ole Miss sticking out early in his process.
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, the April visit to Oxford was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump in his process.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
Rees is quarterback commitment No. 1 for the Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Class with Kiffin and Co. eyeing a second in the coming months.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.