Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Labeled a Finalist for Coveted Four-Star EDGE
Muscle Shoals (Ala.) elite edge rusher Kamhariyan Johnson remains a priority for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as he begins trimming his list of schools.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder out of Alabama has heard from the likes of Auburn, Alabama, USC and Tennessee, among others, during his recruiting process after reeling in offers from the powerhouse programs.
In March, Johnson made his way to Oxford to check in with Kiffin and Co. with the program quickly becoming a contender for his services.
The elite-level pass rusher has now cut his list of schools to eight with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut.
Ole Miss, Clemson, USC, Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami and Florida made the list with Johnson now preparing for an official visit schedule across the next few months.
Kiffin and the Rebels will have the priority target in Oxford for a multi-day stay beginning on June 17 with the chance to swing for the fences.
Ole Miss is also a finalist for one of the top safeties in America with the elite prospect making his way to Oxford last weekend for a visit.
The Defensive Back Target: Cortez Redding
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star defensive back Cortez Redding was back in Oxford last Saturday for an unofficial visit to check out Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Redding, a Top-15 safety in America, has received offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with Kiffin's Rebels heavily in the mix.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder recently trimmed his list with Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, Indiana, Miami, Auburn, Florida State and North Carolina State rounding out his Top-8 schools.
Redding has also locked in official visits with multiple schools in his final group; including trips to see the Miami Hurricanes (May 30), North Carolina State Wolfpack (June 6) and Ole Miss Rebels (June 13), according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin and Co. will get the final official visit as it currently stands, but Redding could also add a final visit during the weekend of June 20 prior to the NCAA Dead Period going into effect in July.
