Ole Miss Football Checks In With Coveted Four-Star Defensive Lineman, SEC Target
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels during a critical offseason on the recruiting trail.
Barnes, a consensus Top-20 EDGE in the nation, is coming off of a dominant junior season that quickly put his name on the map for the top programs in America.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is locking in on his recruitment process after blossoming into a household name with his finalists set.
Barnes revealed a top eight schools in May consisting of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, Arizona State Sun Devils and SMU Mustangs.
The Top-150 prospect in America has the attention of multiple schools and that includes Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
On Thursday, the Ole Miss staff went in-home for a visit with Barnes as the Rebels turn up the heat for the Lone Star State prospect.
Ohio State, Georgia and LSU remain heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kiffin and Co. prioritizing the talented defensive lineman.
For Ole Miss, the program that currently on a heater on the recruiting trail after landing back-to-back-to-back Top-250 commitments.
Kiffin's staff has been on the road all week with the another drop in to the Peach State to see a coveted offensive line target.
The Face-to-Face Meeting: Tyreek Jemison
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison continues a busy offseason in his recruiting process with multiple schools in the mix.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, has reeled in a slew of offers during his prep career.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program firmly in the mix for the talented prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
Now, it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, 247Sports reported on Wednesday. He will be in for a multi-day stay beginning on May 30.
The talented Georgia prospect was back in the Magnolia State last month for an unofficial visit where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his recent visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
During the spring visit, Jemison made his way to town without an offer. Prior to leaving, he received the nod from the Ole Miss staff with a scholarship in hand.
"After practice, Coach Garrison took me in his office. It was just me, him and Coach James...his assistant. He was telling me how much he loves my game and how much he needed guys like me at Ole Miss," Jemison said.
"Basically telling me how high up on his board I am...He told me my film was just too good to pass up, so that's why he wanted to offer me."
