Ole Miss Football Flip Target Predicted to Commit to Oklahoma Sooners
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen is back on the market after reopening his recruitment following the decision to back off of a commitment to the Tulane Green Wave.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, has received a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior campaign in 2024.
But the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder elected to make the move to announce a commitment to the hometown Tulane Green Wave over the summer after going public with a decision.
Now, he's back on the market where Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix after dishing out a scholarship to the fast-rising Louisiana receiver alongside multiple new schools also in the race.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
The offer came on the heels of the Ole Miss coaching staff beginning to evaluate options in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels hold commitments from four-star wideout Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell, but remain on the prowl to add to the receiving corps moving forward.
Over the summer, an offer went out for Allen as the program looks to flip the now ex-Tulane Green Wave pledge.
But there is one program trending for the Louisiana wide receiver: Oklahoma.
Brent Venables and the Sooners have been emerging for the Bayou State star across the last few weeks with a recent visit to Norman setting the tone in his process.
Since then, Allen has received a prediction to land in the Oklahoma Sooners' 2026 Recruting Class, according to Rivals.
Ole Miss could still look to get Allen to Oxford this fall for a visit to campus as the program intensifies its push, but other programs to know include the Colorado Buffaloes and Vanderbilt Commodores, among others, this fall.
The Louisiana wideout is emerging as one of the fastest rising recruits in the Bayou State with programs from coast-to-coast in the mix, but it's the Oklahoma Sooners pulling away down the stretch.
