Ole Miss Football Loses Coveted Tight End Target to Nebraska Cornhuskers
Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star tight end Luke Sorenson has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this offseason with multiple programs battling for his services.
Sorenson, a Top-50 tight end in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings with the top programs in the nation entering the mix in his process.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sorenson took an official visit to Oxford in May to check in with the Rebels for a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.
Following the visit, the program emerged as a contender, but there quickly became multiple programs in play for the talented pass-catcher.
Nebraska and Penn State emerged as the pair of programs to round out the three finalists for Sorenson down the stretch.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from the West Coast has garnered significant SEC interest as of late with the Tennessee Volunteers also getting in on the action with an offer.
Despite significant interest, Sorenson has made up his mind with a commitment decision.
The talented tight end has gone public with a pledge to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"I'd like to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska", Sorensen said on the 247Sports Instagram. "What set Nebraska apart for me wasn't just the tradition of a historically dominant and winning program.
"In the end, it was the culture of the program, the character of the coaches, and the expectation to perform and win at a high level, not just for next season but for the future of the university. They believe in me not just as a player, but as a person."
The 247Sports Evaluation: "He actually started out at right tackle as a freshman, weighing just 185 pounds before moving to tight end his sophomore year," Biggins said. "He has a well built 6-foot-3.5, 250 pound frame with big features including 11” hands and a size 17 shoe. He wasn’t featured a ton in Servite’s passing game as a junior, primarily because the quarterback situation at the school was unsettled but we’ve seen him at multiple events this off-season and he showed the ability to get vertical and win multiple jump ball battles.
"He’s natural with his hands and knows how to carve out space and use his body to create separation. He has the multi-sport background we love and is young for his grade and will play his entire senior year as a 17 year old. There’s a ton of upside here and we love where his game is trending."
