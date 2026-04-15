Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Dynamic LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks Target

Lafayette (La.) running back Caiden Bellard has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State this offseason as his meteoric rise continues amid major Southeastern Conference interest.

Bellard has seen his recruitment take off with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, dishing out offers his way this offseason.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder out of The Boot recently took a trip to Oxford this week for a check-in with associate head coach Frank Wilson and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Wilson previously developed a relationship with Bellard while he was on staff with the LSU Tigers - now carrying over the momentum in the Magnolia State.

The two talked shop while Bellard was in town where he ultimately departed Oxford with an offer in-hand from Wilson and head coach Pete Golding:

The Georgia Bulldogs also recently hosted Bellard where he walked away impressed with his time in Athens alongside Kirby Smart and the staff in the Peach State.

“Coming out of the visit, I felt good,” Bellard told UGASports. “The atmosphere was good, the facilities were top tier, and you could just feel the energy and winning mentality in the air.”

“It’s definitely a place that cares about developing football players and getting them ready to advance to play at the next level... I know Georgia is a top program, one of the best in the country, that produces a lot of NFL guys and plays and practices with that winning and physical mindset,” he added. “I’m a hard worker, always striving to be the best.”

The Ole Miss Rebels will look to make a major push for the coveted running back in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, but there will be heavy-hitters invovled as his meteoric rise continues.

Now, with an offer on the table, all eyes are on Bellard as he navigates a pivotal offseason stretch with Ole Miss looking to make an impressive with Frank Wilson leading the charge.

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