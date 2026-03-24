Ole Miss Set To Host Familiar Face for Visit, Emerging Arkansas Razorbacks Target

Ridgeland (Miss.) four-star safety Trae Collins will be back in Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Collins, a former Ole Miss pledge, backed off of his commitment to the program last November once Lane Kiffin departed for LSU, but remains in constant communication with the Rebels staff.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tulane Green Wave, but contenders are emerging this offseason.

“I was supposed to go to Ole Miss last month but the weather was still bad there,” Collins said. “I also have visits planned for Mississippi State and I am going to Miami in April. I am also going to Purdue, Michigan, Arkansas and Georgia State in the spring.

"Then I went ahead and set up official visits to Mississippi State and Ole Miss in June, and i will set up some more later.”

For Collins, he's started identifying the contenders in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels among the top group as he sets both unofficial and official trips.

I will be at ole miss march 27th @drm_12 pic.twitter.com/CtRxWYz7cw — supaman (@TraeCollins27) March 24, 2026

"So far my top offers are Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss and Mississippi State,” said Collins. “Florida State just offered me, too. I was committed to Ole Miss but I decommitted.

"It wasn’t just because of Lane Kiffin and it was more about my recruiting coach leaving with Lane. But when I decommitted they started talking to me a lot more. So we will see how it goes and they are still a top option.”

Now, as Collins navigates his recruitment, a new contender is in the race with the Arkansas Razorbacks surging for the Magnolia State product.

“I am looking at Arkansas and they have a new staff, too,” Collins noted. “It’s been good with Mississippi State, too. They’ve got a new defensive backs coach – Coach Kevin Thompson – from Oklahoma State.

"He was been talking to me a lot when he was at Oklahoma State and Then he landed at Mississippi State. That is my guy and like my best friend right now.”

Now, all eyes are on the fast-rising defender with a commitment decision inching closer as his recruitment explodes this offseason as Ole Miss prepares to get him over to campus this weekend.

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