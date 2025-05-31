Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Target Locks in Official Visit to SEC Rival
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is currently on an official visit to Ole Miss for a multi-day stay alongside Lane Kiffin and Co.
Mathews, a Top-10 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, continues his meteoric rise up the rankings after an impressive 2024 campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 4 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Following a dominant campaign in 2024, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
Heading into this week, Mathews had official visits set with the Ole Miss Rebels (May 30), Auburn Tigers (June 6), Texas A&M Aggies (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 20).
Now, he's altered his plans.
Mathews has replaced his Miami Hurricanes official visit with a trip to Baton Rouge to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to round out his official visit process.
He'll head to the Bayou State during the weekend of June 20 with the Tigers continuing to become a force in his process.
But as it stands, Mathews is in Oxford for a multi-day stay alongside multiple coveted SEC prospects for official visits.
The Names to Know: Carson Sneed and JaMichael Garrett
Carson Sneed: Four-Star Tight End
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed is set to make his way to Oxford this weekend to begin an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford in March for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the Rebels continue pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
He's officially visited the North Carolina Tar Heels already with Ole Miss locking in the second visit of his process.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
JaMichael Garrett: Four-Star Linebacker
The list of recruits heading to town continued growing this week with the program adding Baton Rouge (La.) Central linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
Garrett, who recently made the move from Alabama to Louisiana to round out his high school career, will officially visit Ole Miss this weekend.
The four-star, Top-10 linebacker in America remains one of the most sought-after second-level defenders with multiple premier programs pursuing his services.
As it currently stands, Garrett is committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision last summer.
The 6-foot-, 195-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans, among others, but the Ole Miss Rebels are a school that continues generating buzz.
