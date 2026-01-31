SEC Rival Emerging as Legit Contender for Ole Miss Football Target, Nation's No. 1 TE

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with multiple powerhouse programs battling for his commitment.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast fighting for his services as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make a statement in his process.

Along with being one of America's top prospects on the gridiron, Hudson is a high-flyer on the hardwood with multiple SEC programs extending offers as a basketball recruit.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder emerged as a national prospect in football across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season, but it didn't stop there.

Fast forward to his season on the hardwood and he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

Since then, he carried his momentum into his junior campaign where Hudson bolstered his status to the No. 1 tight end in America with Ole Miss closely monitoring the elite two-sport star.

The Ole Miss Rebels hosted Hudson on an unofficial visit to Oxford last offseason where he dropped in for a quick visit with the program as the staff got face time with the Louisiana five-star.

Now, with the Ole Miss coaching staff adding recruiting guru Frank Wilson as the program's associate head coach/running backs coach following a recent four-year stint with the LSU Tigers - he's beginning to make his presence felt on the recruiting scene for the program.

According to Ole Miss 365, Wilson made the trip to Ruston (La.) to check-in with Hudson last week as the Ole Miss Rebels eye the five-star.

But there are other schools to note here - namely the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers as the pair of programs emerge as the two contenders.

Lane Kiffin checked in with the No. 1 tight end in America on Friday: Ahmad Hudson.



The 6’6, 240-pounder comes in as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with #LSU in pursuit.



Now, Kiffin has made his way up to Ruston (La.) for an in-person visit this week. pic.twitter.com/OJlGNxXC6g — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 31, 2026

Ole Miss remains a school to watch with Wilson now on staff in Oxford, but will continue looking to overtake LSU and Nebraska as the teams to watch.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: