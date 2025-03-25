The Breakdown: Inside Ole Miss Football's 2026 Recruiting Class
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue hitting the recruiting trail with force in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple priority prospects on their radar.
The Rebels currently hold a trio commitments in the rising-senior class as they look to build on the future of the program.
Which current pledges make up the Ole Miss 2026 Recruiting Class?
The Commitments: 2026 Cycle Edition
Jameson Powell- Wide Receiver {Folsom- Scramento , CA}
Jameson Powell is the definition of an athlete after piecing it all together during his junior campaign on the West coast.
The 5-foot-10, 180 pound receiver is ranked as the 461st player in the country, the No. 70 wide receiver, and the 46th ranked player in California, but he continues playing well above his rating.
While Powell may seem small at first glance, it's his elite speed, agility and footwork that more than enough to distance himself from corners and safeties alike.
Powell also boasts outstanding route-running, creating loads of separation in man-to-man/press coverage, while also using his blazing speed and quick footwork to manuver around off-ball defenders.
In his time at Folsom High School in Sacramento, CA, Powell has hauled in 154 grabs for 2151 yards and 30 touchdowns across only two seasons of play. Extremely impressive numbers, but even more so when considering Powell has only played 2 seasons of varsity football.
As a sophomore Powell helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record, and a CIF 1-AA state championship in 2023. As a junior, Powell would once again lead the Bulldogs on a playoff run, with an appearance in the CIF 1-AA state semi-finals this past season.
Zion Legree- Athlete {Pine Forest- Pensacola, FL}
Zion Legree is a Swiss Army Knife on the offensive side of the ball after showcasing his dynamic game during his junior season in the Sunshine State.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete is rated as the 520th best player in the country, the No. 34 ranked athlete, and 46th best player in Florida, but like Powell, he's playing well above his current rating.
Legree can play both running back and wide receiver, and has racked up over 1100 all-purpose yards in his time at Pine Forest High School in Pensecola, Florida.
Legree is a true speedster, burning opposing secondaries and defensive lines alike for big gains.
Legree can take what seems like a normal inside run or short pass all the way to the endzone, showcasing his playmaking ability.
Legree has helped the Eagles to 3-straight FHSAA 4-A state playoff appearances, including a semi-final appearance in 2022.
Ja'Michael Jones- Running Back {Pike Road- Montgomrey, AL}
Ja'Michael Jones rounds out the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Class as it currently stands after committing to the Rebels last weekend.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Jones is the ultimate elusive back with his balanced game being shown time and time again.
Ranked as the 554th best player in the country, the No. 35-ranked running back, and the 23rd-ranked player in Alabama, Jones utilizes a combination of lethal speed, agility, and strength to terrorize opposing defenses.
Jones has an extremely quick first step, along with great ball carrier vision. Jones is able to find holes in the defensive line and explode through them, often breaking away into the open field.
Jones is also able to hit a 'second gear' so to speak, adding an extra kick of speed while being chased down by defenders. That extra boost is more than enough for James to avoid chase-down tackles and more times than not, reach the endzone.
In his three seasons at Pike Road High School just outside Montgomery, Alabama, James has recorded 602 carries for 3460 yards and 47 touchdowns.
James is coming off his best statistical season, carrying the ball 260 times for a staggering 1443 yards for an average of 5.6 yards per carry, along with a whopping 17 touchdowns.
