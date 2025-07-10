Which Ole Miss Football Target Could Commit to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels Next?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain scorching hot on the recruiting trail this summer with the program landing four commitments across a seven-days stretch to begin July.
After hosting a myriad of official visitors in June, it set the table for a heater on the recruiting scene for Kiffin and Co.
Now, LSU has landed four commitments to open the month with Ole Miss now sitting comfortably inside the Top-20 in the Team Recruiting Rankings.
- Landon Barnes: No. 2 EDGE in Texas
- JC Anderson: Top-10 TE in America
- Iverson McCoy: 3-star Mississippi CB
- Jett Goldsberry: No. 1 ATH in Indiana
But which Rebels target could commit to the program next?
Two Names to Know: Decision Dates Locked In
No. 1: Rodney Colton - Linebacker
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. is down to three schools with a decision date penciled in for July 12 as his recruitment process winds down this summer.
Colton, a Top-20 linebacker in America, has dominated on the prep scene in the Peach State with powerhouse programs taking notice.
Following a standout junior campaign, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But he's begun evaluating the contenders in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his commitment.
"(Defensive coordinator and assistant) coach Pete (Golding) came from Alabama so he knows what he is doing. He has national championships under his belt," Colton told 247Sports.
"(Assistant head) coach Jake Schoonover keeps in contact, just like Coach Hart, but he is also sending me reels to improve my game."
Colton has a decision date set for July 12 with Ole Miss battling the Colorado Buffaloes and Florida State Seminoles.
No. 2: Craig Tutt - Safety
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star safety Craig Tutt is winding down his recruitment process with a commitment date penciled in for next week.
Tutt, one of the top defensive backs in Tennessee, has received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines and Colorado Buffaloes, among others, extending scholarships his way.
But the coveted safety has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
The hometown Tennessee program has pushed all the right buttons following an official visit to Knoxville where the program sees his as a Swiss Army Knife in the secondary, but it's the Rebels trending down the stretch.
Rivals' Chad Simmons recently logged a prediction in favor of Ole Miss winning out for the Tennessee defensive back.
Tutt has a commitment date locked in for July 18.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.