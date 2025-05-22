Live, Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Baseball Tournament
The Oregon Ducks baseball team will get their Big Ten tournament underway on Thursday afternoon against the Michigan State Spartans. Oregon is coming off a regular season in which they won the Big Ten regular season title with a conference record of 22-8 and an overall record of 41-13. The Ducks have the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament.
Michigan State finished their regular season with a record of 13-17 in Big Ten play and 28-26 overall. The Spartans opened up their Big Ten tournament on Tuesday and lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a score of 5-4.
First pitch between Oregon and Michigan State is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. The entire Big Ten tournament is taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
With more teams now in the Big Ten, this year's tournament format is different. There is no traditional double or single elimination bracket. Instead, there will be pool play, with four different pools of three teams each. Each team will play the other two teams in their respective pool, with the winner earning a place in the semifinals.
So far, two teams have already advanced on to the semis; UCLA and Iowa. Oregon will look to become the third and play either USC, Washington, or Penn State.
At the plate, the Ducks are led by senior first baseman, Jacob Walsh. Walsh is hitting .344 with a team high 74 hits, 17 doubles, and 59 runs batted in. He also is second on the team in home runs with 19.
The player leading these 2025 Ducks in home runs is junior outfielder Mason Neville. Neville leads all of the Big Ten in big flys with 26, five more than anyone else in the conference. Neville also is hitting .302 and is second behind Walsh in runs batted in with 56.
On the mound, Oregon is led by lefty Grayson Grinsell. Grinsell has the lowest earned run average in the Big Ten at 2.33 in 88.2 innings pitched. Grinsell finished the regular season with a record of 9-2.
Behind Grinsell in the rotation is 6-11 right hander Jason Reitz. In 58.1 innings of work, Reitz has an earned run average of 3.09 and a record of 5-0.