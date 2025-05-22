Ducks Digest

Live, Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Baseball Tournament

The Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans are facing off on Thursday afternoon in pool play action of the Big Ten baseball tournament. Oregon is the No. 1 seed after winning the Big Ten regular season title over the weekend.

Oregon baseball players flash the “O” to fans after the Ducks beat the Toledo Rockets at PK Park in Eugene Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
Oregon baseball players flash the “O” to fans after the Ducks beat the Toledo Rockets at PK Park in Eugene Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks baseball team will get their Big Ten tournament underway on Thursday afternoon against the Michigan State Spartans. Oregon is coming off a regular season in which they won the Big Ten regular season title with a conference record of 22-8 and an overall record of 41-13. The Ducks have the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. 

Oregon Ducks baseball series vs. Michigan Wolverines April 4, 2025.
Oregon Ducks baseball series vs. Michigan Wolverines April 4, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State finished their regular season with a record of 13-17 in Big Ten play and 28-26 overall. The Spartans opened up their Big Ten tournament on Tuesday and lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a score of 5-4. 

First pitch between Oregon and Michigan State is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. The entire Big Ten tournament is taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

With more teams now in the Big Ten, this year's tournament format is different. There is no traditional double or single elimination bracket. Instead, there will be pool play, with four different pools of three teams each. Each team will play the other two teams in their respective pool, with the winner earning a place in the semifinals.

So far, two teams have already advanced on to the semis; UCLA and Iowa. Oregon will look to become the third and play either USC, Washington, or Penn State.

 At the plate, the Ducks are led by senior first baseman, Jacob Walsh. Walsh is hitting .344 with a team high 74 hits, 17 doubles, and 59 runs batted in. He also is second on the team in home runs with 19.

The player leading these 2025 Ducks in home runs is junior outfielder Mason Neville. Neville leads all of the Big Ten in big flys with 26, five more than anyone else in the conference. Neville also is hitting .302 and is second behind Walsh in runs batted in with 56.

Oregon first baseman Jacob Walsh hits a home run in the seventh inning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on A
Oregon first baseman Jacob Walsh hits a home run in the seventh inning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the mound, Oregon is led by lefty Grayson Grinsell. Grinsell has the lowest earned run average in the Big Ten at 2.33 in 88.2 innings pitched. Grinsell finished the regular season with a record of 9-2.

Behind Grinsell in the rotation is 6-11 right hander Jason Reitz. In 58.1 innings of work, Reitz has an earned run average of 3.09 and a record of 5-0.

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

