NCAA Tournament Bracket: Oregon Ducks Baseball Seeding, Opponents In Eugene Regional?
Postseason college baseball is here and the road to Omaha is getting clearer as the NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket will be released Monday morning at 9 a.m. PT.
The Oregon Ducks (42-14) have already been picked as one of the 16 teams to host an NCAA Regional Tournament starting this Friday at PK Park.
The NCAA selection show will reveal the Ducks' seeding and what three other teams will make up the Eugene Regional.
One of the biggest questions that will be answered Monday morning is, will the Ducks be in a position to host in the Super Regional round, should they advance? In the NCAA Baseball tournament, the top eight national seeds host Super Regionals. The Super Regionals are a best-of-three series where the two teams from each of the 16 regional winners compete to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The tournament bracket will be announced during the selection show at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, May 26 on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Selection Monday Projection
D1Baseball revealed new projections after play on Sunday. Unfortunately, the projections had Oregon as the No. 13 national seed, meaning Oregon would not host the Super Regionals. The opponents for the Eugene regional in PK Park were predicted to be the Arizona Wildcats, Connecticut Huskies and North Dakota State.
Mark your calendars! Here is the 2025 NCAA DI baseball tournament schedule:
Selection show: Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2 or ESPNU
Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 30-June 2
Super Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21-22/23
The Ducks etched themselves in the history books by earning the chance to host the NCAA Regional. The Ducks have now hosted a regional for five consecutive years that Oregon has qualified for the NCAA Tournament, with all five coming during the Mark Wasikowski era.
Since the return of baseball in 2009, the Ducks have been selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament 10 times, with the current five-year streak marking the most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in program history.
Oregon will be hosting an NCAA Regional for the fourth time in the last 14 years. The Ducks previously hosted regionals in 2012, 2013 and 2021. Oregon has also hosted a pair of Super Regionals (2012, 2023).
In the Big Ten Tournament, top-seeded Oregon had its 11-game winning streak snapped in the final game of pool play, losing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 7-3 on Saturday morning. Nebraska was the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament, and the Cornhuskers advanced to face the Ducks after a walk-off win in extra innings over the Michigan State Spartans.
Originally scheduled for Friday night, the game between Oregon and Nebraska was postponed due to inclement weather.
Ultimately, Nebraska went on to win the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament. The Cornhuskers defeated the UCLA Bruins in the championship game, 5-0. Nebraska has now won its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title.
After the early loss in the Big Ten Tournament, Wasikowski took much of the blame.
"Well obviously I didn't do a good enough job of getting them reset and ready to go for today," Coach Wasikowski said May 24. "One team showed up and they were ready to play and one team showed up and didn't look as ready to play as the other team and that was us. That's on me."
Here is D1Baseball's projected field of 64 on May 25