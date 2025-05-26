Oregon Ducks To Host Eugene Regional In NCAA Tournament, Make History
The Oregon Ducks baseball team found out on Sunday night their destination for the upcoming 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The NCAA announced that Oregon will be hosting a regional at PK Park . The Ducks had an incredible season, going 42-14 overall and 22-8 in Big Ten conference play. Oregon won the Big Ten regular season title in their first year as a member.
The Ducks had an early exit from the Big Ten baseball tournament, falling to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in pool play. Nebraska went on to win the Big Ten tournament championship over the UCLA Bruins.
2025 NCAA Tournament Regional Hosts Announced
The 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament host schools were announced on Sunday night. Oregon will be one of them. The other 15 teams hosting are the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Clemson Tigers, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Oregon State Beavers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, Tennessee Volunteers, UCLA Bruins, Vanderbilt Commodores, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida State Seminoles.
Oregon Ducks Back In NCAA Tournament
The Oregon Ducks are headed to their fifth straight NCAA tournament, dating back to the 2021 season. This five-year run marks the most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. In 2023 and 2024, the Ducks were on the doorstep of making their first College World Series, but lost in the Super Regionals Oral Roberts in 2023 and then Texas A&M in 2024.
The last time Oregon hosted a NCAA tournament game was in 2023 in the Super Regional against Oral Roberts. PK Park will be rocking once again this postseason. The full 2025 tournament bracket will be released on Monday.
Oregon's path to the College World Series will begin in their own backyard for the regional. The regional will consist of Oregon and three other schools that will be selected on Monday's selection show. These four teams will compete in a double elimination bracket, with the one winner coming out on top earning a spot in the Super Regional, making there 16 teams in the Super Regional.
The Super Regional is a best of three series between two teams that won their respective regional. The eight teams to come out of the Super Regional earn a spot in the College World Series. The College World Series has two different four-team double elimination brackets, with the winner of each playing each other in a championship best of three series.
A Memorable 2025 Season For Oregon Baseball
Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and nine different Ducks were named to All-Big Ten teams. Grayson Grinsell, Seth Mattox, Jacob Walsh, Mason Neville, and Ryan Cooney were all named to the All-Big Ten First Team.
Jason Reitz, Maddox Molony, Anson Aroz, and Dominic Hellman were all named to the All-Big Ten Third Team.
Additionally, Burke-Lee Mabeus was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team and Ryan Cooney earned the Sportmanship Award.