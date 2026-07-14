It was a historic two days for the Oregon Ducks baseball program, having seven players from the Super Regional team this spring selected in the 2026 MLB Draft in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The draft was reduced to 20 rounds starting in 2021. Overall, Oregon's 2011 draft class holds the program record for the most-ever picks in a draft at eight, with the 2026 and 2015 classes tied for the second-most at seven.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Here are the three pitchers, three infielders, and one outfielder under coach Mark Wasikowski to hear their names called:

Junior second baseman Ryan Cooney (No. 103 in third round, Toronto Blue Jays))

Redshirt sophomore RHP Cal Scolari (No. 137 in fifth round, Chicago White Sox)

Junior shortstop Maddox Molony (No. 187 in eighth round, Detroit Tigers)

Junior LHP Miles Gosztola (No. 253 in eighth round, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Senior closer Devin Bell (No. 313 in 10th round, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Senior third baseman Drew Smith (No.448 in 15th round, San Francisco Giants)

Junior center fielder Jack Brooks (No. 556 in the 19th round, Washington Nationals)

Five of those picks still have college eligibility remaining. Smith and Bell will join their respective franchise's rookie-level complexes in the Arizona Complex League or Low-A minor league affiliates.

It sounds as if Scolari and Molony most likely won't return to Oregon after being drafted early on Day 2. Cooney is as good as gone after being drafted on Day 1.

The Ducks had three of their 14 high school signees drafted as well.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 Recruits Andruw Giles, Jacob Madrid, Sebastian Rolon

Outfielder Andruw Giles was selected with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Henderson, Nevada, native will most likely not join Oregon after being one of the top-10 high school players to be picked in the recent MLB Draft.

Catcher Jacob Madrid from Burbank, California, was selected with the No. 209 overall pick in the 13th round by the New York Mets. Left-handed pitcher Sebastian Rolon of Mascotte, Florida, was selected with the No. 483 overall pick in the 16th round by the Cleveland Guardians. Both Madrid and Rolon have a life-altering decision to make, as they won't be draft eligible again until after their junior season.

Thankfully, incoming outfielder and first baseman Isaiah Hearn from Los Angeles, California, as well as right-handed pitcher Sammy Kane of Carmichael, California, were both not drafted as high school prospects and will make their way to Eugene, Oregon.

One additional recruit acquired through the NCAA's transfer portal, Grand Canyon Antelopes junior left-handed pitcher Chase Frey, was picked at No. 454 in the 15th round by the Boston Red Sox. There is no slot money at the position that he was drafted, so there's a solid chance that Frey heads over the Pacific Northwest.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Adrian Lopez (5) waves off a teammate as he tags first base during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans Transfer Adrian Lopez

Former USC Trojans junior first baseman Adrian Lopez went undrafted and immediately pledged his commitment to the Ducks for his final season of college eligibility, according to his Instagram.

He finished last season with a .304 batting average, 13 home runs, and 47 runs batted in. Ortiz will be joining his USC teammate, redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Mikey Ebner, who transferred to Oregon earlier this offseason.

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