WATCH: Oregon Baseball's Mark Wasikowski 'Excited to be in College Station'
Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski spoke to the media ahead of his Ducks taking on Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional.
"Embrace it. It's fun. We get a chance to play baseball outside. We're not fighting a war. We can't wait."- Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski
The winner of the weekend series will move on to the College World Series in Omaha. Wasikowski opened with his excitement to be back in this round of the NCAA Tournament.
"We're excited to go toe-to-toe with this ballclub that they have," Wasikowski said. "We're just really excited about the work so far that our guys have put out there so far to be able to put us in this position to be in a Super Regional again for the second straight year."
Wasikowski acknowledged that Blue Belle Park is one of the premier facilities in college baseball.
"We've played in some environments that have been outstanding," Wasikowski said. "I don't think this generation needs to be told anything about Texas A&M. It's well-advertised on social media.
"The message that we have that comes internally is the fact that (the players) already know what this place looks like. They're not gonna know what it feels like until you get actually on the field."
Oregon won the Santa Barbara Regional last weekend. Last year, the Ducks won a road regional at Vanderbilt. Another weekend on the road without losing twice will put Oregon through to the next round.
"Everything you do for an experience standpoint helps you prepare," Wasikowski said. "We've been able to do it twice, two years in a row. Any experience you can have, good or positive, you can use any way you want to. We choose to use both the negatives and the positive to hopefully help us."
You can watch the full press conference with Wasikowki above. The full press appearance from Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle is below.