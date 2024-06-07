Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics Take Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Oregon basketball star Payton Pritchard is another game closer to an NBA Championship.
The Boston Celtics took Game 1 of the NBA Finals in TD Garden over the Dallas Mavericks Thursday. The Celtics had control of the game from the tip due mostly to tenacious rim protection. Kristaps Porzingis, in his first game back since the calf injury he suffered during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round, and Jaylen Brown led the way with three blocks apiece. Boston had nine blocks total as a team which was tied for the amount of assists that Dallas had the entire game.
As for the Oregon Duck, Payton Pritchard struggled mightily from the field. He finished with a goose egg on 0-for-7 shooting, including missing all five of his 3-point attempts, in 16 minutes played. Every Boston player who played over 15 minutes hit at least two triples, except for Pritchard, who has been one of best shooters on the roster. It was his worst playoff performance since joining the NBA back in 2020.
One aspect of Payton's game that lived up to the hype is his relentless effort on the defensive end. Despite standing 6-1, he isn't afraid of acting as a pest towards his opponents who stand much taller and bigger than him. Jrue Holiday has been vocal multiple times this season about Pritchard and his fellow Boston teammate, Sam Hauser, holding their own on that side of the floor.
“Even our white guys guard.”- Jrue Holiday
It was reported before the season that Pritchard pays his friends who play basketball overseas to come defend him in the offseason. That way, he can get in a legitimate live session on the court.
“It just makes my workouts at a higher level. People that are guarding me are trying to guard me at a high intensity… seeing live defenders, it just makes my workouts more difficult.”- Noa Dalzell, SB Nation's Celtics Blog
Pritchard will have a couple of days to recuperate and watch some film before he hits the hardwood again for Game 2. The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics tip off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. PDT on ABC at the TD Garden.