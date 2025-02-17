Top-25 Basketball Rankings: Auburn Tigers Unanimous No. 1 Team?
The AP Top-25 Poll is set to be released on Monday after an exciting week of college basketball across the country. Most notably, the No. 1 Auburn Tigers defeated then-No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide 94-85 on the road in Tuscaloosa. Before the basketball matchup of the Iron Bowl, Auburn and Alabama were receiving the most first-place votes from AP voters.
After losing to the Tigers, how far will Alabama drop when the poll is released? On the other hand, will Auburn become the unanimous No. 1 team after beating the Crimson Tide on the road?
At the other end of the poll, the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and UConn Huskies are all expected to remain unranked. The Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the Northwestern Wildcats.
In addition to the Illinois Fighting Illinis, UCLA and UConn received the most votes of any teams outside of the top-25.
However, Illinois defeated UCLA during the week, but the Fighting Illinis were unable to get past the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans over the weekend. UConn lost to unranked Seton Hall 69-68 in overtime, giving the Huskies a second Quad 3 loss on the year. Will any of UCLA, Illinois, or UConn be able to crack the top-25 teams when the rankings are released on Monday?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Establishes Bizarre Rule for Bo Nix During Cabo Vacation
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning's Newest Hire Ross Douglas: Rising Star Recruiter?
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
Last week's rankings were released on Feb. 10, and some of the biggest risers were the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats (up from No. 20) as well as the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (up from No. 21). Arizona lost to No. 6 Houston 62-58 on Saturday, most likely moving the Wildcats back down in the polls.
Wisconsin, however, pulled off an upset on the road against No. 7 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers 94-84. It was Purdue's second loss of the week after receiving the No. 7 ranking. No. 20 Michigan defeated the Boilermakers 75-73 on Tuesday, Feb. 11. After suffering two losses in the week, how far will Purdue fall?
Purdue is expected to suffer one of the biggest drops in the Feb. 17 edition of the AP Top-25 Poll. Who will join the Boilermakers as the biggest movers in the updated rankings?
After climbing into the top-10, No. 9 St. John's was upset by Villanova, losing 73-71. It was only the fourth loss of the season for St. John's, but they are expected to fall outside of the top-10. Additionally,
Will there be any new entrances into the top-25 rankings?
The Louisville Cardinals received votes in last week's poll, and they picked up two victories during the week. Can Louisville make its way into the top 25? After dropping from No. 18 to No. 25, the Maryland Terrapins are expected to stay ranked after winning both of their games this week.
This article will be updated upon the AP Top-25 Poll's release.