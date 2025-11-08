What Jackson Shelstad's Early Return from Injury Means for Oregon Ducks
Earlier than expected, junior lead guard Jackson Shelstad made his season debut for the Big Ten Conference's Oregon Ducks after breaking his shooting hand in early October. Coach Dana Altman put him in the starting lineup against the American Athletic Conference's Rice Owls at the Matthew Knight Arena for Friday's matchup.
He was expected to be out four to six weeks, so this was a pleasant surprise, as the prediction was that he would be back for the Pac-12 Conference's Oregon State Beavers matchup on Nov. 17 or at the start of the premier college basketball tournament, the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the week of Thanksgiving.
This is helpful for freshman combo guard Wei Lin (three points on 0-for-5 field goals in 12 minutes off the bench), who won't have as much responsibility thrown at him right away. He can continue to take time to convert to the American game. Lin moved to Eugene from China just about seven weeks ago.
While wearing a brace in his first game of the 2025-26 season, Shelstad struggled from the field after finishing with 11 points on 2-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. He did help stabilize the offense's flow with his four assists.
Junior power forward Kwame Evans Jr. also suited up after suffering a knee injury in the season-opener against the Big West Conference's Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. He didn't miss a beat in his return after scoring 11 points, plus grabbing five rebounds, one block, and one steal. Evans Jr. was locked in defensively out on the perimeter.
Senior center Nate Bittle scored a game-high 25 points on 7-for-15 field goals to go along with eight rebounds and a mesmerizing six blocks. He played physical on both low blocks, continuously getting to the free-throw line (9-for-12 at the charity stripe).
This was far from a valiant effort from Oregon, which didn't make a field goal in the final five minutes against Rice. Oregon has played it too close in its first two games against mid-major opponents that had no business being in the hunt for an upset.
On the Oregon Sports Network from Learfield postgame broadcast, Altman seemed to think much more work must be done for this group to reach its full potential. This is despite the Ducks starting the season at 2-0.
"Hopefully we'll learn from a win, but we've got a tremendous amount of work to do... I still think we've got a good ball club, but we've got to start grinding a lot more. We're going to have to get a lot tougher. We're going to have to grind a lot more than what we are right now."- Oregon coach Dana Altman
Oregon now prepares for its third game of the four-game homestand against the Summit League's South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. PT on Peacock.