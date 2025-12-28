How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Omaha: TV Channel, Injuries, Betting Odds

This is the final non-conference game on the Oregon Ducks' 2025-26 schedule before moving into the gauntlet that is the Big Ten Conference. The winless 0-3 stretch during the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, put Oregon in a tough position to receive any consideration for an at-large bid for March Madness.

The Omaha Mavericks (7-7 overall record) out of the Summit League are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025-26. The Ducks are 6-1 at home, which is all their victories on the season.

Oregon coach Dana Altman brings his team together before their game against Portland at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch Omaha at Oregon

When: Sunday, Dec. 28, at 5:00 p.m. PT.



Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon



TV Broadcast: Big Ten Network



Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network

Injuries

Oregon junior wing Devon Pryor has not played since Dec. 6 with an undisclosed injury. He averages 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Ducks. Pryor will be a game-time decision against Omaha.

Betting Odds

Spread: Oregon -19.5



Moneyline: Omaha +1600, Oregon -4500



Over/Under: 152.5



Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Omaha Mavericks guard Lance Waddles (7) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Deivon Smith (5) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Omaha Player to Watch For

Senior guard Lance Waddles - team-leading 18.0 points on 51.4 field goal percentage/47.3 three-point percentage, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals per game

Mavericks coach Chris Crutchfield has hand over the keys to the offense to Waddles in his second season with the Omaha program. He started out his career with the North Dakota State Bison, another member of the Summit League.

Waddle is No. 9 in the country in three-pointers made per game at 3.7. He has the second-most makes from beyond the arc on the season, with 52 on 110 attempts. The 6-4 guard is also the only Summit League player with multiple double-doubles this season, at two.

Gonzaga’s Emmanuel Innocenti, left, forces a jump-ball turnover against Oregon’s Nate Bittle during the second half of the Northwest Elite Showdown at the Moda Center in Portland Dec. 21, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Key to Victory

Continue to feed Nate Bittle his touches

Coach Dana Altman should look to make the seven-foot senior center the focal point of his offense. Coming off a 28-point outing against the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, Bittle is averaging 15.1 points on a shooting split of 45.6 field goal percentage, 33.3 three-point percentage, and 81.5 free throw percentage. That's to go along with his 6.5 rebounds and team-leading 2.1 blocks per game (tied for No. 29 in college basketball).

Having junior lead guard Jackson Shelstad dictate the offense and put his teammates into their scoring spots is what he's best at. Bittle has been his favorite teammate to feed on all spots of the court.

Oregon's NET, KenPom Update

In the NET rankings, Oregon is No. 104 with a 0-3 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 0-3 record in Quad 2 opportunities. As for KenPom, the Ducks are No. 74 with the 65th-ranked offense and 102nd-ranked defense.

