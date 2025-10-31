Three Takeaways From Oregon Ducks' Exhibition Loss to Stanford
This exhibition between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal may not count toward each other's overall record, but this game matters for those in the backcourt fighting for minutes with junior Jackson Shelstad.
The star lead guard for the Ducks will be out until at least the Oregon State Beavers matchup at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 17, possibly the opening matchup of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 24.
Here are the three takeaways from Oregon's 78-70 loss to Stanford in Palo Alto.
Wei Lin is the real deal
The Ducks' fanbase should be prepared for just how quickly the Chinese freshman combo guard will make a splash in coach Dana Altman's rotation. The soon-to-be 22-year-old plays with a confident step that isn't seen from someone in their first year of college basketball.
The way that Lin can attack the center of the paint, draw defenders in, and slyly dish it off to a big man on the low post or a cutting wing from the corner is special. Given his professional basketball success with the Chinese Basketball Association from 2022-25, he's immediately ready to form an impact in the Oregon offense. Yes, Lin made mistakes against the Cardinal (four points on 1-for-6 shooting, four personal fouls), but that is expected as he continues to adjust to the American game.
Once Shelstad makes his full return from his broken right hand injury suffered during the offseason, that backcourt duo will be mightily slept on entering Big Ten Conference play.
Sean Stewart will play influential, effective minutes
The Ohio State Buckeyes transfer has had his ups and downs throughout his collegiate career. Starting out being well-publicized in high school as a McDonald's All-American in 2023, much was expected from him straight out of the gate with the Duke Blue Devils in his freshman season, which he couldn't meet.
With this new opportunity in Eugene, the junior forward realizes that he needs to do whatever is asked of him. Stewart can still affect the game, regardless of the minutes he may be allowed on any given night.
He drives to the hoop with anger, almost with an agenda in mind to embarrass someone at the rim (team-high 15 points on 6-for-8 field goals). Stewart looks to be the X-factor for Altman's team, the difference maker between reaching the first weekend and the second weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
Nate Bittle looks like a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate
The return of senior center Nate Bittle is the vital reason that this group has a lot of hype centered around it heading into the 2025-26 season. Apologies for the cliches, but he has that 'it' element and looks to be the 'make or break' player for Altman.
In the exhibition against the Cardinal (14 points, eight rebounds, two assists), his length down low stood out when securing boards on the glass (grabbed one with just a single hand and drew the foul on the putback), but mostly when protecting the rim. Bittle finished with three blocks against Stanford, proving that he's one of the more underrated defenders not only in the Big Ten, but in the country.