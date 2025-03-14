LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks Trail Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten Tournament
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is set to face the Michigan State Spartans in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. After beating the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, the Ducks earned a rematch with the Spartans, the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
As the top team in the Big Ten, Michigan State received a double-bye, so the Spartans' first game of the conference tournament comes against Oregon in the quarterfinals. As the No. 8 seed, the Ducks only earned a first-round bye. Both teams have impressive winning streaks coming into the game, but one must come to an end. Oregon has won eight consecutive games, while Michigan State ended the regular season with seven straight wins.
Tip-off is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT on Friday, March 14, and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This article will be updated live with the latest lead changes, injuries, and news.
Second Half
Ducks 43, Spartans 59: Jase Richardson scores again on an 18-foot jumper.
Ducks 43, Spartans 57: Keeshawn Barthelemy misses a three-pointer, and Jase Richardson drills a three on the other end. Away from the ball, Oregon's Supreme Cook was called for a foul in the paint.
Ducks 43, Spartans 54: The Ducks get an offensive rebound, but Jadrian Tracey steps out of bounds, turning the ball over. Michigan State ball after the media timeout.
Ducks 43, Spartans 54: Coen Carr makes one of two free throws after a foul on Jadrian Tracey.
Ducks 43, Spartans 53: After a turnover on Nate Bittle, Frankie Fidler drills a three-pointer to give Michigan State a 10-point lead.
Ducks 43, Spartans 50: Jaxon Kohler gets a wide open lay up to cap off a 6-0 scoring run from Michigan State.
Ducks 43, Spartans 48: Michigan State misses a three-pointer, but Coen Carr gets the offensive rebound and lays it back in.
Ducks 43, Spartans 46: Frankie Fidler scores in the paint for Michigan State out of the break.
Ducks 43, Spartans 44: Keeshawn Barthelemy drills the three-pointer, assisted by TJ Bamba. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo calls timeout.
Ducks 40, Spartans 44: Nate Bittle gets Oregon's first offensive rebound of the game, and he makes the layup while drawing a foul. Bittle misses the free throw.
Ducks 38, Spartans 44: Jeremy Fears Jr. makes both free throws after a foul by Jackson Shelstad.
Ducks 38, Spartans 42: Brandon Angel forces a turn over and TJ Bamba takes it down the other way for the layup.
Ducks 36, Spartans 42: Bittle scores again to cut the deficit to six points.
Ducks 34, Spartans 42: TJ Bamba turns the ball over after throwing it off of Jackson Shelstad's legs, but the Spartans turn it over themselves.
Ducks 34, Spartans 42: Nate Bittle finishes in the post to cut into the Spartans' lead.
Ducks 32, Spartans 42: Nate Bittle missed the jumper, but the Ducks force a shot-clock violation on the other end.
First Half
Ducks 32, Spartans 42: The Ducks trail by 10 at half after TJ Bamba and Jaden Akins missed three-pointers before the half.
Ducks 32, Spartans 42: After another offensive rebound from Carson Cooper, Michigan State increases their lead.
Ducks 32, Spartans 40: Deep into the shot clock Jase Richardson nails the three-pointer and the Ducks call timeout.
Ducks 32, Spartans 37: Offensive foul on Kwame Evans Jr. Spartans ball.
Ducks 32, Spartans 37: Foul away from the ball on Carr.
Ducks 32, Spartans 37: Coen Carr makes two free throws after he is fouled by Jadrian Tracey.
Ducks 32, Spartans 35: Jaden Akins gets the steal and dunks it in on the other end. Nate Bittle responds with a made jump shot.
Ducks 30, Spartans 33: After Nate Bittle turns the ball over, Jaxon Kohler can't handle the pass.
Ducks 30, Spartans 33: Kwame Evans Jr. fouls Tre Holloman, who makes both free throws.
Ducks 30, Spartans 31: Moss's free throw is short. Michigan State gets the rebound.
Ducks 30, Spartans 31: Oregon guard Ra'Heim Moss makes the jumper and is fouled. He will shoot one free throw after the break.
Ducks 28, Spartans 31: TJ Bamba turns the ball over, and Jase Richardson misses the three-pointer on the other end.
Ducks 28, Spartans 31: Jeremy Fears Jr. is fouled by Jackson Shelstad and makes the jumper. He misses the free throw, but Michigan State gets the offensive rebound and scores.
Ducks 28, Spartans 27: Late in the shot clock, TJ Bamba makes a three-pointer. On the other end, Jadrian Tracey commits a foul.
Ducks 25, Spartans 27: Coen Carr drills the three-pointer from the corner. Oregon misses the next layup, but Bittle steals the ball back.
Ducks 25, Spartans 24: Oregon takes the lead after Brandon Angel makes his free throw.
Ducks 24, Spartans 24: Brandon Angel draws the foul and makes the layup. He'll shoot one free throw after the media timeout.
Ducks 22, Spartans 24: Tre Holloman gives the Spartans back the lead with a 17-foot jump shot.
Ducks 22, Spartans 22: Nate Bittle ties the game with a three-pointer.
Ducks 19, Spartans 22: Jeremy Fears Jr. makes the jumper, and Kwame Evans Jr. steps out of bounds, turning the ball over
Ducks 19, Spartans 20: After a missed alley-oop from Michigan State, Jackson Shelstad layed it in.
Ducks 17, Spartans 20: Akins lays it in after a backdoor cut behind Oregon's defense. Oregon's Jackson Shelstad misses the ensuing three-pointer.
Ducks 17, Spartans 18: Jaden Akins buries the three-pointer to give Michigan State the lead.
Ducks 17, Spartans 15: TJ Bamba gives the Ducks the lead after going coast to coast and finishing with the layup.
Ducks 15, Spartans 15: Oregon's Supreme Cook makes both free throws to tie the game.
Ducks, 13 Spartans 15: Foul on Michigan State's Carson Cooper. Oregon will be shooting free throws after the media timeout.
Ducks 13, Spartans 15: After Jadrian Tracey tied it, the Spartans get an offensive rebound and Carson Cooper scores the layup.
Ducks 11, Spartans 13: Jase Richardson makes one of two free throws after he was fouled by Brandon Angel.
Ducks 11, Spartans 12: Tre Holloman and Nate Bittle trade jump shots.
Ducks 9, Spartans 10: Keeshawn Barthelemy hits a deep three-pointer to cut the Spartans' lead to one point.
Ducks 6, Spartans 10: Out of the media timeout, Jackson Shelstad forces a turnover. Brandon Angel finishes in the post with a layup.
Ducks 4, Spartans 10: A steal and ensuing layup from TJ Bamba cuts into the Spartans lead, before Jaden Akins makes a midrange jumper.
Ducks 2, Spartans 8: Jeremy Fears Jr. gives Michigan State the early lead. Nate Bittle puts Oregon on the board with a dunk.
Ducks 0, Spartans 4: Jase Richardson was fouled by Nate Bittle, and he made one of two free throws.
Ducks 0, Spartans 3: An early three-pointer from Jaxon Kohler gives Michigan State the lead, followed by a steal from Jase Richardson.
Pregame
Oregon starting lineup:
G Jackson Shelstad
G TJ Bamba
G Keeshawn Barthelemy
F Brandon Angel
C Nate Bittle
Michigan State starting lineup:
G Jeremy Fears Jr.
G Jaden Akins
G Jase Richardson
F Jaxon Kohler
C Szymon Zapala
Riding an eight-game winning streak, Ducks coach Dana Altman's team is one of the hottest in the conference. Oregon trailed early against Indiana, but the Ducks led 37-29 at the half. The Hoosiers cut the deficit to two points in the second half, but Oregon pulled away to win 72-59 and advance in the tournament.
MORE: Biggest Question For Oregon Ducks Spring Football, Quarterback Dante Moore
MORE: EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Leaked: Oregon Ducks Snubbed?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Says Freshman Dakorien Moore is 'Stepping Up'
The Spartans are led by Jaden Akins in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game. Akins also leads the team in minutes per game. Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler is the biggest rebounding threat, grabbing 7.8 per game.
For Oregon, the offense runs through Ducks center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad. Against Indiana, guard T.J. Bamba scored a number of timely buckets in the second half to stop the Hoosiers' comeback. Bamba and Bittle were named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, voted on by conference coaches.
In the first matchup between Oregon and Michigan State, the Ducks scored 50 points in the first half and led by 14. However, the Spartans stormed back and scored 50 points of their own in the second half while holding Oregon to 24. Michigan State won 86-74 to give the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss at the time.
According to the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Michigan State is expected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Oregon is currently a No. 5 seed. However, if the Ducks can continue to stay hot, they could jump to the No. 4 seed line.