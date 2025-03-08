Updated National Championship Odds For Men's College Basketball: NCAA Tournament
With the NCAA Tournament for men's college basketball approaching, what are the latest betting odds for winning the 2025 National Championship? All odds are according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Duke Blue Devils are tied with the Auburn Tigers as the current favorites to win the title.
It seems as though the betting odds are in line with the AP Top-25 Poll, as Auburn and Duke are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The SEC has a number of teams near the top of the FanDuel's odds, including the Florida Gators, Tennesse Volunteers, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
In the Big Ten, the Michigan State Spartans have the best odds of winning the national championship after winning the regular season conference title. Next is Wisconsin and Maryland followed by the Purdue Boilermakers and Oregon Ducks. Surprisingly, the Ducks have better odds of winning March Madness than Michigan, despite the Wolverines' presence in the top-25 over the last few weeks.
The Michigan Wolverines have lost their last two games, falling to Illinois and Maryland during the week. They will face Michigan State for the regular season finale before competing in the Big Ten Tournament.
Conference tournaments are wrapping up next week before the March Madness field is revealed on Selection Sunday, March 16. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has projected the tournament field, and his current No. 1 seeds are Auburn, Duke, Houston, and Florida. Behind them, Lunardi's No. 2 seeds are Texas Tech, Michigan State, Alabama, and Tennessee.
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
MORE: San Francisco's Deommodore Lenoir Viral Reaction To Seahawks' DK Metcalf Trade Request
MORE: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel
The Houston Cougars have the best odds to win the national championship out of any Big 12 team, but Iowa State and Texas Tech not far behind. The Big 12 Conference Tournament starts on Tuesday, but the top-four teams in the league have a bye until the quarterfinals begin on Thursday.
Outside of the Power 4 conferences, St. John's has the best chances of winning the NCAA Tournament, according to FanDuel. St. John's coach Rick Pitino has his team squarely inside the top-10 of the AP Top-25 Poll as they look to win the Big East Tournament after clinching the regular season title.
Although March Madness is known for having Cinderella stories, the betting odds get significantly longer down the list. Talented teams like Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Gonzaga are tied with the eighth-best odds of winning the title, while two-time defending national champion UConn has the ninth-best odds.
Can a team from the bubble win the NCAA Tournament in 2025? According to Lunardi, teams like Indiana, North Carolina, and Xavier are still fighting for a potential spot.
Here are the top-30 teams with the best odds winning the 2025 National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
+340 Duke
+340 Auburn
+750 Florida
+850 Houston
+1500 Tennessee
+1500 Alabama
+2500 Michigan State
+2500 Iowa State
+2500 St. John's
+3000 Texas Tech
+4000 Arizona
+4000 Texas A&M
+4000 Maryland
+5000 Wisconsin
+5000 Kentucky
+5000 Gonzaga
+6500 UConn
+6500 Missouri
+6500 Clemson
+6500 BYU
+6500 Purdue
+8000 Oregon
+8000 Ole Miss
+8000 Kansas
+8000 Illinois
+10000 Michigan
+10000 Saint Mary's
+10000 Louisville
+10000 Memphis
+10000 UCLA
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.