Massive March Madness Upsets In Men's NCAA Tournament First Day: McNeese Cinderella?
This 2025 March Madness field hasn't screamed a lot of upsets compared to what this tournament has been capable of in the past. For those who have the real gut instinct when filling out a bracket, picking a lower seed would have favorited your total winning percentage through the first 16 games. Not the case after the first day.
Higher seeds finished with a winning record of 12-4 through the first day of the NCAA Tournament. Besides the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays over the No. 8 Louisville Cardinals to open up the morning slate, these were the other three outstanding upsets.
The number of upsets might not have been massive, but the impact is.
No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys over No. 5 Clemson Tigers, 69-67
With the news just a couple of days ago that McNeese State coach Will Wade accepted the open North Carolina State Wolfpack job, his current group of men didn't seemed to be bothered by it.
Wade has a veteran-led group composed of high-major Division-I transfers across the board and it showed especially from senior guard Brandon Murray. He started his collegiate career with Wade at the LSU Tigers back in 2021-22. After Wade was fired in 2022, Murray then had stops with the Georgetown Hoyas and Ole Miss Rebels before making his way back to the coach who originally recruited him.
Murray led the Cowboys over Clemson with 21 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the opening round victory. Last season's first round loss for McNeese under Wade left a sour mouth and the entire program bounced back in a bountiful fashion.
No. 11 Drake Bulldogs over No. 6 Missouri Tigers, 67-57
Coming into this game, junior guard Bennett Stirtz was one of the most unheard prospects ready to make a name for himself in March. He went from Division-II Northwest Missouri State to being the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. Against Missouri of the battle-tested Southeastern Conference, Stirtz proved he belongs with the best of the high-major names in this tournament.
He finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-for-11 field goals, a perfect 3-for-3 three-pointers. Missouri coach Dennis Gates had no answer for the future NBA Draft pick either after this tournament or if he decides to stay for one more go-around with the Bulldogs in Des Moines, Iowa.
No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks over No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks, 79-72
To call this an 'upset' is uncomfortable to say. Arkansas coach John Calipari has been around the college basketball block, everyone knows that. Same goes for Kansas coach Bill Self and his big man Hunter Dickinson.
The seven-footer has had his ups-and-downs throughout his career's beginning with the Michigan Wolverines from 2020-23 and it now has officially come to an end with the Jayhawks. In his last game with NCAA eligibility no longer a factor, Dickinson finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting, nine rebounds, and four assists to four turnovers.
The second day of the NCAA Tournament should be a much different story than what everyone said about the first. Are the No. 5 Oregon Ducks officially on upset watch against the Conference USA's No. 12 Liberty Flames?
According to FanDuel, the Ducks are a -6.5 favorite over the Flames. The over/under is set at 139.5. The money line for Oregon is -295, Liberty at +235. Since 2018 in the Round of 64 results, the No. 5 seed has a winning record against the No. 12 seed, 16-9.
Tip-off is set for Friday, March 21 at 7:10 p.m. PT at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.
