Ducks Digest

NCAA Tournament Bracket Picks, Upsets: Analysts Pick Oregon Ducks March Madness Games

Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas have picked the No. 5 Oregon Ducks to win in the first round against the No. 12 Liberty Flames, but losing in the second round to the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats. This part of the East Region in the NCAA Tournament is in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; ESPN analyst Dick Vitale before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; ESPN analyst Dick Vitale before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
In the East Region, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (24-9) out of the Big Ten Conference will play the No. 12 Liberty Flames (28-6) in the opening round matchup on Friday, March 20 at 7:10 p.m. PT on TruTV. The Flames were the Conference USA Tournament champions.

The winner of the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (22-12) out of the Big 12 Conference will play the No. 13 Akron Zips (28-6) on Friday, March 20 at 4:35 p.m. PT on TruTV. The Zips were the Mid-American Conference Tournament champions.

ESPN college basketball personalities Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas have both picked Oregon to beat Liberty and Arizona to beat Akron in the Round of 64. Both of the matchups will be played in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

ESPN commentator Jay Bilas before the Kentucky-Auburn men's basketball game
ESPN commentator Jay Bilas before the Kentucky-Auburn men's basketball game Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky March 1, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dana Altman simply doesn't lose in the first round. Since taking over the reins in Eugene back in 2010, he holds a perfect 8-0 record in those opportunities. Altman has an overall NCAA Tournament record of 16-8 in his eight appearances with the Ducks. Bilas called him the "West Coast version of (Michigan State Spartans coach)Tom Izzo."

Oregon's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy finalist in senior Nate Bittle is ready to become a star on the biggest stage this March. The senior 7'0 center leads the Ducks in scoring with 14.1 points per game on a shooting clip of a 51.0 field goal percentage, 33.3 three-point percentage, and 82.2 free throw percentage.

He ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in blocks with 2.2 per game and No. 9 in rebounds at 7.4 per game.

"Nate Bittle (Oregon). He's a big guy who can step away and has a very good skill level. Liberty will have trouble dealing with him around the rim."

Jay Bilas' player to watch via ESPN
Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) defends
Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In the Round of 32, the pair of legendary broadcasters both have the Ducks falling to former Pac-12 Conference opponent, Arizona. Coach Tommy Lloyd's (formerly of the Gonzaga Bulldogs) squad is led by former North Carolina Tar Heel guard Caleb Love. Per game, the 6'4 senior guard averages 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Wildcats.

As a team, Arizona puts up 81.7 points per game which ranks No. 23 in all of college basketball. Oregon just scores 76.2 points per game which ranks tied for No. 117 in the country.

"Oregon has been on a heater of late, riding an 8-1 streak into the tournament, and Jackson Shelstad has been a closer for the Ducks. But Arizona is the better offensive team and has been much tougher in the second half of the season."

Jay Bilas on Arizona beating Oregon

"Oregon makes a late push, but Arizona's defensive intensity is off the charts."

Dick Vitale on Arizona beating Oregon
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) reacts with guard Jaden Bradley (0)
Mar 15, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) reacts with guard Jaden Bradley (0) against the Houston Cougars during the first half for the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel, Oregon is a -6.5 favorite over Liberty. The over/under is set at 139.5. The money line for the Ducks is -295, the Flames at +235.

Arizona is as a -14.5 favorite over Akron. The over/under is set at 166.5. The money line for the Wildcats is -1250, the Zips at +740.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

