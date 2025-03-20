NCAA Tournament Bracket Picks, Upsets: Analysts Pick Oregon Ducks March Madness Games
In the East Region, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (24-9) out of the Big Ten Conference will play the No. 12 Liberty Flames (28-6) in the opening round matchup on Friday, March 20 at 7:10 p.m. PT on TruTV. The Flames were the Conference USA Tournament champions.
The winner of the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (22-12) out of the Big 12 Conference will play the No. 13 Akron Zips (28-6) on Friday, March 20 at 4:35 p.m. PT on TruTV. The Zips were the Mid-American Conference Tournament champions.
ESPN college basketball personalities Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas have both picked Oregon to beat Liberty and Arizona to beat Akron in the Round of 64. Both of the matchups will be played in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.
Oregon coach Dana Altman simply doesn't lose in the first round. Since taking over the reins in Eugene back in 2010, he holds a perfect 8-0 record in those opportunities. Altman has an overall NCAA Tournament record of 16-8 in his eight appearances with the Ducks. Bilas called him the "West Coast version of (Michigan State Spartans coach)Tom Izzo."
Oregon's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy finalist in senior Nate Bittle is ready to become a star on the biggest stage this March. The senior 7'0 center leads the Ducks in scoring with 14.1 points per game on a shooting clip of a 51.0 field goal percentage, 33.3 three-point percentage, and 82.2 free throw percentage.
He ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in blocks with 2.2 per game and No. 9 in rebounds at 7.4 per game.
"Nate Bittle (Oregon). He's a big guy who can step away and has a very good skill level. Liberty will have trouble dealing with him around the rim."- Jay Bilas' player to watch via ESPN
In the Round of 32, the pair of legendary broadcasters both have the Ducks falling to former Pac-12 Conference opponent, Arizona. Coach Tommy Lloyd's (formerly of the Gonzaga Bulldogs) squad is led by former North Carolina Tar Heel guard Caleb Love. Per game, the 6'4 senior guard averages 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Wildcats.
As a team, Arizona puts up 81.7 points per game which ranks No. 23 in all of college basketball. Oregon just scores 76.2 points per game which ranks tied for No. 117 in the country.
"Oregon has been on a heater of late, riding an 8-1 streak into the tournament, and Jackson Shelstad has been a closer for the Ducks. But Arizona is the better offensive team and has been much tougher in the second half of the season."- Jay Bilas on Arizona beating Oregon
"Oregon makes a late push, but Arizona's defensive intensity is off the charts."- Dick Vitale on Arizona beating Oregon
According to FanDuel, Oregon is a -6.5 favorite over Liberty. The over/under is set at 139.5. The money line for the Ducks is -295, the Flames at +235.
Arizona is as a -14.5 favorite over Akron. The over/under is set at 166.5. The money line for the Wildcats is -1250, the Zips at +740.
