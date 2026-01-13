Oregon Ducks Lose Seventh Defensive Lineman To Transfer Portal
In this story:
Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Terrance Green has entered his name in the transfer portal.
The 6-6, 315-pound recruit from Cypress, Texas, will have two years of college eligibility left. Green put together 22 total tackles (12 solo, 10 assisted), one sack, and one pass deflection in 16 games played for the Ducks since 2023.
There are now seven defensive linemen, three of whom are edge rushers, from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti's second unit, who will look elsewhere for their next step in their college football journey.
Here are the six others, along with Green:
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jericho Johnson
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tionne Gray
- Redshirt freshman defensive linemen Xadavien Sims
- Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Blake Purchase
- True freshman outside linebacker Tobi Haastrup
- Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Ashton Porter
The Ducks' depth on that side of the ball sustained damage and needs to be addressed through the transfer portal, especially up front and in the second line of defense.
MORE: Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads
MORE: Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon
MORE: Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon Loses Pair of Running Backs
Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples' unit in the Pacific Northwest has recently been hit hard with the departures of junior Jayden Limar and redshirt junior Jay Harris out of the backfield.
Limar will be moving on to the rival Washington Huskies within the Big Ten Conference. Over the course of three seasons, he collected 445 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 95 carries in 24 games played since 2023. Limar also had 207 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on 20 catches during that span at Oregon.
As for Harris, he's transferring to the Kansas State Wildcats out of the Big 12 Conference. The 6-2, 225-pound prospect recorded 186 rushing yards and three receiving touchdowns on 52 carries in 11 games played since 2024.
Ducks Land Five Commitments in One Day
On Monday, Jan. 12, five talents from across the country through the transfer portal decided to join Lanning's flock for the 2026 season.
- Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola
- Senior offensive tackle Michael Bennett
- Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Iverson Hooks
- Junior defensive back Carl Williams IV
- Sophomore defensive back Koi Perich
With the acquisitions of both Raiola and Perich, many questions arise. Does that mean redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore and junior safety Dillon Thieneman will enter the 2026 NFL Draft? The same goes for junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq, with the Ducks signing redshirt freshman tight end Andrew Olesh from the Penn State Nittany Lions.
A possible scenario if Moore were to return to school is that Raiola could utilize his redshirt with Oregon. Moore did the same when he transferred over from the UCLA Bruins, learning under current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In that situation, Raiola would be Oregon's starting quarterback for the 2027 season.
The traditional deadline for underclassmen to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft is on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.