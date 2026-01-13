Oregon Ducks Lose Seventh Defensive Lineman To Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Terrance Green has entered his name in the transfer portal.

The 6-6, 315-pound recruit from Cypress, Texas, will have two years of college eligibility left. Green put together 22 total tackles (12 solo, 10 assisted), one sack, and one pass deflection in 16 games played for the Ducks since 2023.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Terrance Green (99) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There are now seven defensive linemen, three of whom are edge rushers, from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti's second unit, who will look elsewhere for their next step in their college football journey.

Here are the six others, along with Green:

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jericho Johnson

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tionne Gray

Redshirt freshman defensive linemen Xadavien Sims

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Blake Purchase

True freshman outside linebacker Tobi Haastrup

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Ashton Porter

The Ducks' depth on that side of the ball sustained damage and needs to be addressed through the transfer portal, especially up front and in the second line of defense.

MORE: Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads

MORE: Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon

MORE: Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon Loses Pair of Running Backs

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) reacts with fans after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples' unit in the Pacific Northwest has recently been hit hard with the departures of junior Jayden Limar and redshirt junior Jay Harris out of the backfield.

Limar will be moving on to the rival Washington Huskies within the Big Ten Conference. Over the course of three seasons, he collected 445 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 95 carries in 24 games played since 2023. Limar also had 207 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on 20 catches during that span at Oregon.

As for Harris, he's transferring to the Kansas State Wildcats out of the Big 12 Conference. The 6-2, 225-pound prospect recorded 186 rushing yards and three receiving touchdowns on 52 carries in 11 games played since 2024.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) on the sidelines during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Ducks Land Five Commitments in One Day

On Monday, Jan. 12, five talents from across the country through the transfer portal decided to join Lanning's flock for the 2026 season.

Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola

Senior offensive tackle Michael Bennett

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Iverson Hooks

Junior defensive back Carl Williams IV

Sophomore defensive back Koi Perich

With the acquisitions of both Raiola and Perich, many questions arise. Does that mean redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore and junior safety Dillon Thieneman will enter the 2026 NFL Draft? The same goes for junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq, with the Ducks signing redshirt freshman tight end Andrew Olesh from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

A possible scenario if Moore were to return to school is that Raiola could utilize his redshirt with Oregon. Moore did the same when he transferred over from the UCLA Bruins, learning under current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In that situation, Raiola would be Oregon's starting quarterback for the 2027 season.

The traditional deadline for underclassmen to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft is on Wednesday, Jan. 14.