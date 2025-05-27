New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Details Biggest Difference Between WNBA, Oregon
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has had about as accomplished a career as a basketball player could have. She’s a former National Player of the Year from a premium program like the Oregon Ducks. She has the most triple-doubles in NCAA women’s basketball history. She’s a three-time WNBA All-Star and All-WNBA selection. She’s also won a WNBA title and an Olympic gold medal. Still, there was a steep learning curve for her when entering the WNBA.
Ionescu dealt with injuries and the growing pains of being a young player to begin her career, but eventually found her footing and has been one of the best players in the WNBA since the start of the 2022 season, and now finds herself as the key cog on the best team in the WNBA, the New York Liberty. Ionescu talked about the biggest differences between the college and professional game with WNBA icon Sue Bird.
“When you watch NBA or men’s college, star players get any call. You can touch them with a fingernail, they’re going to the free throw line. In the W, they don’t care. You could be averaging 30, you could be coming off the bench. You’re not really getting the benefit of the doubt on a whistle. And I think that is kind of an adjustment, too, from college to the WNBA. It’s just hard-nosed and physical,” Sabrina Ionescu said on the Bird’s Eye View podcast with WNBA legend Sue Bird.
“There are no handcheck calls. As a point guard in college, if someone reaches, you’re getting that call. In the W, no call. So, I think just as a guard, especially, it’s so different. Freedom of movement is different. Also, just strength. You’re playing against women who have been training…when you get into the pros, people have been training for 20 years. Just overall strength of the game is different,” Ionescu continued.
Adjustment periods are expected any time there’s a young player entering a professional league, but Ionescu was no regular rookie. Prior to the explosion of players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and JuJu Watkins, it was Ionescu who was the must-see attraction of women’s college basketball. Ionescu has a signature shoe with Nike. The weight was a heavy one, and Ionescu felt that pressure along with the physical demands on the floor.
“Post players aren’t 5-11, they’re 6-7. There’s just a huge difference in speed and physicality. That takes a while to get used to, but you do get used to it. Then it becomes like the norm,” Ionescu said in closing.
Ionescu is now in the process of rewriting the New York Liberty record books and may likely end up as the franchise's all-time leading scorer, assist, and three-point makes leader. Despite all the growing pains, Ionescu is blazing the path she was thought years ago, even if the WNBA looks different from what it was projected to be. Ionescu has carved her lane and is firmly settled in as one of the best.