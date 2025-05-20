Detroit Lions' Offensive Tackle Penei Sewell Named NFL's Best Player Under 25
The NFL is home to the most talented football players in the world. As far as talent goes, one would be hard pressed to find a player who is more talented pound-for-pound than Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell. The former Oregon Ducks offensive tackle is not only one of the best players at one of the most important and difficult positions to play, but he’s also one of the youngest players in the NFL playing at such a high level.
On a list of the top 10 players in the NFL under the age of 25, Sewell was named the No. 1 player on the list regardless of position. At only 24 years old, Sewell is heading into his fifth season in the league, but is already among the most accomplished Lions in franchise history. The 6-5, 335-pound beast has been named an All-Pro twice, a Pro Bowler three times, the Polynesian Football Player of the Year, and PFWA All-Rookie.
“Even with all the success, to be honest, I haven't done a lot of reflecting on the season that we've had. I'm locked in. We're trying to go all the way. Once that happens, I'll sit back. Going into the season, I wasn't really focused on accolades at all such as All-Pro. I want that Super Bowl bad. So, it's definitely an honor and I'm truly blessed, but I've got my mind focused on one thing,” Sewell said in an interview with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.
Sewell and the Lions have yet to realize that dream of winning a Super Bowl, having fallen in the playoffs the last two seasons, but they’ve established themselves as staples in the NFL: Sewell as an individual, and the Lions as a franchise. The past two seasons have been two of the best in franchise history as far as wins and playoff success, and Sewell has been a vital factor in that team’s overall performance.
“In his fourth year-and still just 24 years old-Sewell has firmly established himself as one of the nastiest blockers in the league. His athleticism shines in the run game, as evidenced by his 91.2 run-blocking grade on zone concepts, ranking in the 92nd percentile this past season,” Pro Football Focus analysts said of Sewell who finished the season ranked 26th overall on their top-100 lost after the 2024 NFL season.
Sewell is presumably still getting better all around as a player, and that thought should be enough to make opposing defensive linemen and linebackers shake their heads in distress. As Sewell grows as a player, he also continues to develop as a man and a leader. Despite his youth, he’s already one of the most respected voices in the Detroit locker room and in the community. Sewell’s immense talent, which was first observed in Oregon, is now being realized in front of the world.