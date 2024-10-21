Emotional Sabrina Ionescu Thanks New York After Winning WNBA Title: 'See You At The Parade!'
In an intense Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62 in overtime to become WNBA Champions. It's the first title for the original WNBA franchise in the New York Liberty.
In front of an ecstatic home crowd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the relationship between former Oregon Ducks Sabrina Ionescu and forward Nyara Sabally was a major highlight.
"New York, we did it. We are champs, baby. Thank you for your support all year long. See you at the parade!" Ionescu said.
Former Oregon Ducks star Ionescu struggled mightily when shooting from the field. She finished an abysmal 1-for-19 from the field and 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. When all was going wrong trying to score on her own, Ionescu continued to find other ways to make a winning impact.
Ionescu's defensive effort was well noticed possession after possession with her key two steals and one block. But everyone knows where the point god separates herself from the rest, that's through her ability to feed the teammates as she finished with a game-high eight assists. The relationship with her Oregon counterpart Sabally especially was noticeable through the pick-and-roll situations. Sabally finished with 13 points, seven rebounds plus one steal and one block in her postseason-high 17 minutes off the bench.
Sabally had limited opportunities going into her final game of this year's electric WNBA season. New York's head coach Sandy Brondello made a firm decision to increase her bench minutes and it paid off.
Sabally had the game of her life on the biggest stage of her life. It was all due to Sabally's relentless, non-stop aggressiveness on the glass and willingness to get to the free-throw line. She slowed the game down for the Liberty. Without the former Duck in the deciding game, New York would not be hoisting their first championship trophy in franchise history.
Both Ionescu and Sabally were emotional as they celebrated on the court after the game.
The Oregon connection between Ionescu and Sabally is as strong as a bond can come. The duo was continuing to feed off one another, it was extremely noticeable. Oregon head coach Kelly Graves should be as proud as ever to see his two former players show out on the brightest stage.
"When you care so much about seeing your former players succeed that you can’t watch the end of the game cuz you’re so nervous. Congrats Sabrina, Nyara and Courtney Vandersloot. Forever Champions! Love you guys," wrote Graves on his Twitter/X.
Pretty cool that Graves' leader for his 2019 Final Four squad (Ionescu) and Dana Altman's former point guard during the 2017 Final Four run in Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics both have won a basketball title this season.
MORE: Was Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Suspended vs. Purdue Boilermakers?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Expected No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll After Texas Falls to Georgia
MORE: What Did College GameDay Say About Oregon Ducks' Win Over Purdue?
MORE: What Purdue Boilermakers Coach Ryan Walters Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?
MORE: Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown