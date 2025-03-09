Oregon Ducks Secure No. 8 Seed In Big Ten Tournament, Indiana Hoosiers Matchup
The Oregon Ducks have clinched the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament starting next week. With the Illinois Fighting Illini's win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night, Illinois is now locked in to be seeded higher than the Ducks.
Even if Oregon were to beat Washington in their regular season finale on Sunday, Illinois and Oregon would finish with the same conference record. The Fighting Illini own the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head win over the Ducks in January.
Oregon Facing Indiana In 8 vs. 9 Game
As the No. 8 seed, Oregon will receive a first-round bye and face the No. 9 seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 13. The winner of this game will face the No. 1 seeded Michigan State Spartans in the quarterfinals. Oregon played Michigan State earlier this year in East Lansing. The Ducks were up big heading into halftime, but got dominated in the second half, with Michigan State outscoring them 50-24 to beat Oregon 86-74.
The Ducks just played the Hoosiers earlier this week, and beat them at Matthew Knight Arena by a score of 73-64.
Indiana has been teetering on the bubble for the past couple weeks, but their win against Ohio State on Saturday has them in a good position as they enter the Big Ten tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Indiana as one of his “last four in” prior to Saturday. They will get a major boost from beating fellow bubble team, Ohio State.
The Ducks on the other hand have been an NCAA Tournament lock for a while. According to Lunardi, Oregon is projected as a No. 5 seed. If they go on a run in the Big Ten tournament, they could climb up another seed line.
Big Ten Tournament Outlook
The 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip-off with first round action on Wednesdayin Indianapolis. Due to the conference expanding to 18 teams this season, not all Big Ten teams will be participating.
Only the top 15 out of 18 will be making the trip to Indianapolis. The Washington Huskies and Penn State Nittany Lions have already been eliminated from tournament contention. There is one more team that will be left out; either the Iowa Hawkeyes or Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa and Nebraska play each other on Sunday. Winner goes to the Big Ten tournament while the loser will be eliminated.
As for the rest of the field, just over half of the seedings have been confirmed with one day left in the regular season. Michigan State is the No. 1 seed, UCLA is the No. 4 seed, Wisconsin is the No. 5 seed, Purdue is the No. 6 seed, Illinois is the No. 7 seed, Oregon is the No. 8 seed, Indiana is the No. 9 seed, and Ohio State is the No. 10 seed.