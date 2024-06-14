Oregon Football Tickets on Sale: How Much vs. Ohio State, at Michigan?
Get ready to open up the wallet if you're hoping to get into some of the top games for Oregon football this fall.
Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. The Idaho game is the only one with tickets still remaining from UO.
The most expensive get-in ticket is for the Ohio State game on Oct. 12 in Eugene. The lowest price for that one, in Section 22, Row 46 is $604, which becomes $694 after fees. It also being sold as a pair, so $1,393.15 for you and a buddy. A single ticket in Section 27, Row 83 will run you $644. Other tickets go above $5,000.
The most expensive road game ticket is at The Big House when the Ducks head to Michigan on Nov. 2. The get-in price for a pair of tickets is $205 each. The best single ticket price is $201.
For the trip to Corvallis, the cheapest pair of tickets is $188 each. If you just need one ticket, that will run you $174.
Plenty of other games are cheaper, though. You can get into Autzen Stadium for the season-opener on Aug. 31 against Idaho for just $17. The other nonconference game against Boise State on Sept. 7 has single tickets as low as $45.
Two Big Ten Conference games come in on the low end for prices, with the road trip to Purdue on Oct. 18 needing just $35 for a ticket while the home matchup with Maryland on Nov. 9 costing $51. Both of those are per ticket for a pair, with a single ticket going for just a few dollars more.
Other games on the schedule with the price per ticket for a pair are Washington $123, at UCLA $110, Michigan State $104, at Wisconsin $72, and Illinois $66.
