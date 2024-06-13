Oregon Men's Basketball's Matchup Announced For NIL-Driven Las Vegas Tournament
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball team's first matchup is set for the unique Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, which is held over Thanksgiving weekend. The Ducks will face the Creighton Blue Jays on November 26th, 2024, in a NCAA Tournament rematch vs. Oregon coach Dana Altman's former team.
The NIL-driven non-conference basketball tournament plans to be held on November 26th, 27th, and 29th at T-Mobile Arena, MGM Garden Arena, and the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It could create $1 million in name, image, likeness payout for the Ducks and each of the other eight teams who participate.
The other game one matchups feature Alabama vs. Houston, Rutgers vs. Notre Dame and Texas A&M vs San Diego State.
The Ducks last faced Creighton in March, where they fell 86-73 in double overtime to the Bluejays.
"It was a heck of a game," Oregon's coach Dana Altman said after the loss. "We had opportunities, and we made more mistakes than they did. It was a great effort, especially by my two seniors — Jermaine and Dante played their tails off. We just had our opportunities and made some critical mistakes."
Prior to taking over the University of Oregon's basketball program, Coach Dana Altman enjoyed a highly successful 16-year stint (1994-2010) leading the Creighton Bluejays. During his tenure, Altman established two Missouri Valley Conference records: 11 consecutive seasons with 20 or more wins and 13 straight postseason appearances.
Altman finished his time at Creighton with a remarkable 327-176 win-loss record and was inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on August 25, 2018.
On selection Sunday of the 2024 season, the Ducks were announced as one of 16 teams in the Midwest Region, anchored by No. 1 Purdue. Creighton was also among the teams in the Midwest region, setting up an intriguing potential match-up between Creighton and their former coach, Dana Altman.
"It's a dream come true," Couisnard said after hearing Oregon's name called Sunday.
However, one Duck was proud of his team but not nearly as excited due to a possible game against the Bluejays.
"I didn't like seeing that," Altman said when asked about the potential match-up against his former program. "I don't know whether it's my ego or what, but I still feel like a big part of it. I cheer for those guys. I got so many friends in Omaha, and I follow them every game."
After defeating the Gamecocks of South Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Ducks went on to face Creighton in the round of 32, a game dubbed "The Dana Altman Bowl" by Oregon students. That game would go on to end Oregon's NCAA tournament run and the collegiate careers of five seniors.
I don't know what to even say," said Oregon senior N' Faly Dante. This one just hurts."
The Oregon Ducks get a chance at revenge this Thanksgiving week when they face the Creighton Blue Jays again at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Will Altman and his flock avenge last season's heartbreaking loss, or will the Blue Jays repeat their victory? Only time will tell.